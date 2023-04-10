League of Legends LoLdle #277: Answers for Monday, April 10, 2023

On April 10, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle revealed puzzle number 277 for the popular champion-guessing game. As such, the solutions have been discussed briefly in this article. The answers to the questions given today were quite simple, with some really popular champions whom most of the community should be familiar with.

Hence, even newer players who have not played this game for a long time should not find it difficult to figure out the solutions on their own.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle on April 10, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle number 277 that was released on April 10, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Pantheon

Quote: Rengar

Ability: K'Sante, Bonus: R

Emoji: Diana

Splash Art: Ezreal, Bonus: Star Guardian Ezreal

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the past puzzles from League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

April 9, 2023,LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

Now, with regards to today's solutions, Pantheon is a very easy guess as his lane preference in the game, accompanied by his regional affiliation, makes the answer quite obvious. Rengar is also an easy solution as his quote clearly points to a champion who is a hunter, and there are very few units in the game that fit into the same category.

K'Sante can be a hard one as the champion is fairly new and very few players might have tried him out as of yet. Diana is once again an easy guess since the clue provided shows a moon, and there are only two in the entire game who are related to the natural satellite. Lastly, Ezreal can be a bit tricky, though the color palette and the clue is a dead giveaway that it is from the Star Guardian skinline.

