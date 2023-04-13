League of Legends LoLdle #280: Answers for Thursday, April 13, 2023

On April 13, 2023, the developers of LoLdle released puzzle number 280 for League of Legends players worldwide.

The solutions for this puzzle set are easy since the featured League of Legends champions are very popular and are part of the current meta. This is great news for beginners who have very little knowledge of the obscure aspects of the game and have only experienced it through meta units.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 13, 2023

The answers for LoLdle puzzle number 280, which was released on April 13, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Elise

Quote: Darius

Ability: Malzahar, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Zeri

Splash Art: Irelia, Bonus: Prestige Project Irelia

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023, LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

When it comes to the solutions for the latest LoLdle, Elise is the only tricky guess as she has multiple affiliations and fits into different species categories in League of Legends. Darius is very easy to guess as the featured quote is related to Noxus, making the answer obvious.

Players should find no difficulty in guessing Malzahar as the champion is extremely popular, especially in low-level games. Zeri is also an easy guess since the featured emoji showcases an electric girl on roller skates, and only one champion fits that category.

Lastly, Irelia should not be difficult to guess since her Prestige Project skin is very popular and unique. Most players should be able to identify her in one or two tries.

