League of Legends LoLdle #283: Answers for Sunday, April 16, 2023

On April 16, 2023, League of Legends LoLdle ended up releasing puzzle number 283 for the popular champion-guessing game targeted towards its global playerbase. Therefore, the solutions for the same have been discussed briefly for new players in this article. New players with less experience will end up struggling with today's puzzles. The answers to LoLdle puzzle number 283 were difficult on account of the champions being quite rare and non-meta.

Regardless, they should try to solve as much as possible by themselves before looking into the solutions in order to make the puzzles a lot more fun.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 283 on April 16, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 283 that was released on April 16, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Talon

Quote: Vladimir

Ability: Rell, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Twitch

Splash Art: Diana, Bonus: Battle Queen Diana

Previous answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023, LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

Now, coming to today's solutions, Talon is probably the easiest one to guess here on account of the champion's lane preference and his regional affiliation. Vladimir is a hard one to guess as the quote provided as the clue is very subtle and only a keen eye will be able to catch the reference at first glance.

Rell is something that a lot of players will struggle with as she is barely played in the current meta and people rarely pay any form of attention to the passive icon of a champion. Twitch will be a hard one to guess as well since the first and second emojis provided as clues are very obscure and do not have any form of a resemblance to the champion.

