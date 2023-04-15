League of Legends LoLdle #282: Answers for Saturday, April 15, 2023

LoLdle puzzle number 282 was released on April 15, 2023, and it requires participants to identify League of Legends champions based on some clues. All players are recommended to try figuring out the solutions on their own before looking for them on the internet or elsewhere.

Two of the answers to the latest LoLdle puzzle set are easy to guess, while three are quite tricky.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle on April 15, 2023

The answers to LoLdle number 282, released on April 15, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Aurelion Sol

Quote: Janna

Ability: Corki, Bonus: R

Emoji: Zed

Splash Art: Renekton, Bonus: Bloodfury Renekton

Previous answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023, LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

Among the answers to LoLdle puzzle number 282, Aurelion Sol should be an incredibly easy guess, as there is only one League of Legends champion in Targon that resembles a celestial dragon. Players will also be able to quickly figure out Janna's identity since her featured quote has the word "storm" in it, and there is only one champion in the game that fits that description.

Corki will likely be a difficult guess since he is not very popular in the current League of Legends meta. The same goes for Zed, especially because the emoji provided as the clue is very obscure.

Lastly, Renekton may be difficult to identify since the featured Splash Art shows very little. Even veteran players will be left thinking for quite some time.

