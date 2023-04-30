League of Legends LoLdle 297: Answers for Sunday, April 30, 2023

On April 30, 2023, the League of Legends LoLdle developers released puzzle number 297 on their official website. The solutions and a brief analysis of the same have been provided in this article. The answers for April 30, 2023, were comparatively easier, with the champions being fan favorites across every major rank in the game. Hence, both new players and veterans will have an easier time today while figuring out the solutions.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 30, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 297 on April 30, 2023, are provided below:

Classic: Twitch

Quote: Karthus

Ability: Xin Zhao, Bonus: W

Emoji: Varus

Splash Art: Nidalee, Bonus: Challenger Nidalee

Answers for previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

Coming to today's solutions, Twitch is an easy one to guess since there are only three champions in the botlane that hail from Zaun. Karthus can be a hard one since players seldom listen to champion quotes, which means only the most observant will get this one correct.

Xin Zhao will be an easy guess since he is a very popular champion, and almost everyone should recognize his ability icon. The same goes for Varus as well since he too is quite popular in solo queue, and players should be able to recognize the emoji clues almost instantly.

