League of Legends LoLdle ##296: Answers for Saturday, April 29, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle officially revealed puzzle number 296 for its global player base on April 29, 2023. The solutions for all the puzzles have been briefly discussed in this article. Players should note that the latest puzzle was particularly challenging due to the obscure clues provided. As a result, new players may face some difficulty in figuring out the solutions on their own. Nonetheless, the solutions provided here will be beneficial for those looking to maintain their LoLdle streak.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 29, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 296 as was released on April 29, 2023, are provided below:

Classic: Riven

Quote: Quinn

Ability: Pyke, Bonus: E

Emoji: Lucian

Splash Art: Alistar, Bonus: Matador Alistar

Past answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

Now, coming to today's solutions, Riven is probably the easiest one to figure out since there is only one female toplaner in the entire game who hails from Noxus. Unfortunately, Quinn is very difficult to guess since she is an off-meta champion, which means very few players will be familiar with her quotes.

Pyke as a champion is quite popular, but the clue provided is in black and white, which makes it almost impossible to guess it correctly in the first few tries. Lucian might be an easy one depending on how fast players are able to figure out the champion from the emoji.

Poll : 0 votes