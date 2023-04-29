Create

League of Legends LoLdle ##296: Answers for Saturday, April 29, 2023

LoLdle answers for April 29, 2023 (Image via Riot Games)
League of Legends LoLdle officially revealed puzzle number 296 for its global player base on April 29, 2023. The solutions for all the puzzles have been briefly discussed in this article. Players should note that the latest puzzle was particularly challenging due to the obscure clues provided. As a result, new players may face some difficulty in figuring out the solutions on their own. Nonetheless, the solutions provided here will be beneficial for those looking to maintain their LoLdle streak.

We put our team's Loldle skills to the test...Turns out @huhi and @Licorice really are the GOATs 👑🐐 https://t.co/6qqU3u3nOn

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 29, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 296 as was released on April 29, 2023, are provided below:

Classic: Riven

Quote: Quinn

Ability: Pyke, Bonus: E

Emoji: Lucian

Splash Art: Alistar, Bonus: Matador Alistar

Past answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

  • April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot
  • April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira
  • April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix
  • April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus
  • April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana
  • April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone
  • April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana
  • April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton
  • April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri
  • April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia
  • April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana
  • April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath
  • April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal
Our most important pre-game tradition: daily LoLdle https://t.co/Di9R2zfwkZ

Now, coming to today's solutions, Riven is probably the easiest one to figure out since there is only one female toplaner in the entire game who hails from Noxus. Unfortunately, Quinn is very difficult to guess since she is an off-meta champion, which means very few players will be familiar with her quotes.

Pyke as a champion is quite popular, but the clue provided is in black and white, which makes it almost impossible to guess it correctly in the first few tries. Lucian might be an easy one depending on how fast players are able to figure out the champion from the emoji.

