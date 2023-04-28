League of Legends LoLdle #295: Answers for Friday, April 28, 2023

The developers of League of Legends LoLdle officially released puzzle number 295 for the popular champion guessing game on April 28, 2023. A brief analysis of the solutions has been provided in this article for the benefit of fans. The solutions to puzzle number 295 were comparatively difficult on account of the champions not being a part of the meta.

The solutions provided in this article will be beneficial for new players who are looking to maintain their LoLdle streak.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 295

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 295 that was released on April 28, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Ryze

Quote: Wukong

Ability: Skarner, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Fiddlesticks

Splash Art: Urgot, Bonus: Butcher Urgot

Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

Coming to today's solutions, Ryze is a hard one to guess since he does not have any regional affiliation, which makes it very difficult to narrow down the solution. Wukong is also a difficult guess since the quote provided as the clue is extremely obscure and could apply to almost any champion in the game.

Skarner is something that every new player will struggle with since hardly anyone plays this champion, making it almost impossible to guess his ability. Fiddlesticks is also a hard one since the emoji is very obscure, and players will require at least three or four clues to guess the answer.

Poll : 0 votes