League of Legends LoLdle 305: Answers for Monday, May 8, 2023

The online puzzle game League of Legends Loldle published its 305th puzzle on May 8, 2023. The game presents guessing puzzles to gauge how well-versed LoL fans are in the expanded lore of the esports game. The majority of today's champions are fairly well-known among players, so the puzzles are generally quite easy to guess.

The game has five rounds and is heavily inspired by Wordle. This article includes a brief overview of all of the solutions to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 305's questions.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 305 (May 8, 2023)

The answers to the LoLdle puzzles, which were released on May 8, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Olaf

Olaf Quote: Lucian

Lucian Ability: Samira, Bonus : E

Samira, : E Emoji: Kennen

Kennen Splash Art: Sona, Bonus: PsyOps Sona

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

May 7, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

The League of Legends LoLdle questions for today's challenge were fairly simple. Olaf, the first response, is currently a meta pick. As a result, fans will likely guess him in their first few attempts. Lucian, the well-known ADC, has a high pick rate in ranked or pro gameplay, so players will likely recognize the quote.

The last three responses, Samira's ability, Kennen's emoji, and Sona's splash image, are fairly simple to recognize.

