League of Legends LoLdle 305: Answers for Monday, May 8, 2023

The online puzzle game League of Legends Loldle published its 305th puzzle on May 8, 2023. The game presents guessing puzzles to gauge how well-versed LoL fans are in the expanded lore of the esports game. The majority of today's champions are fairly well-known among players, so the puzzles are generally quite easy to guess.
The game has five rounds and is heavily inspired by Wordle. This article includes a brief overview of all of the solutions to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 305's questions.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 305 (May 8, 2023)
The answers to the LoLdle puzzles, which were released on May 8, 2023, are as follows:
- Classic: Olaf
- Quote: Lucian
- Ability: Samira, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Kennen
- Splash Art: Sona, Bonus: PsyOps Sona
Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle
Some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- May 7, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, Olaf
- May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista
- May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank
- May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira
- April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix
- April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus
- April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana
- April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone
- April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana
- April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton
The League of Legends LoLdle questions for today's challenge were fairly simple. Olaf, the first response, is currently a meta pick. As a result, fans will likely guess him in their first few attempts. Lucian, the well-known ADC, has a high pick rate in ranked or pro gameplay, so players will likely recognize the quote.
The last three responses, Samira's ability, Kennen's emoji, and Sona's splash image, are fairly simple to recognize.