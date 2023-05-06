League of Legends LoLdle 304: Answers for Sunday, May 7, 2023

The League of Legends Loldle is an online puzzle game that released its 304th puzzle on May 7, 2023. Five test modes are available in the guessing game to test LoL fans' familiarity with the esports title's expanded lore. However, today's puzzles are fairly difficult, as most champions are not that prominent among players.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 304 (May 7, 2023)
The solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle puzzles, which were released on May 7, 2023, are as follows:
- Classic: Katarina
- Quote: Dr. Mundo
- Ability: Rumble, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Seraphine
- Splash Art: Olaf, Bonus: Forsaken Olaf
Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle
Here are the solutions to some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle:
- May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista
- May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank
- May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira
- April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix
- April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus
- April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana
- April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone
- April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana
- April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton
- April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri
First off, Katarina has a respectable pick rate for mid-laners. However, based on the region, guessing her name may not be so easy. Alternatively, Dr. Mundo and Rumble are not popular enough among players to easily guess their quotes and abilities.
Seraphine has an average pick rate among support enthusiasts, and her emoji may be familiar to some. Finally, Olaf is a champion well-liked by the fans, and his splash should be well-known.