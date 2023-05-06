League of Legends LoLdle 304: Answers for Sunday, May 7, 2023

The League of Legends Loldle is an online puzzle game that released its 304th puzzle on May 7, 2023. Five test modes are available in the guessing game to test LoL fans' familiarity with the esports title's expanded lore. However, today's puzzles are fairly difficult, as most champions are not that prominent among players.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 304 (May 7, 2023)

The solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle puzzles, which were released on May 7, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Katarina

Katarina Quote: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo Ability: Rumble, Bonus : W

Rumble, : W Emoji: Seraphine

Seraphine Splash Art: Olaf, Bonus: Forsaken Olaf

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here are the solutions to some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle:

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

First off, Katarina has a respectable pick rate for mid-laners. However, based on the region, guessing her name may not be so easy. Alternatively, Dr. Mundo and Rumble are not popular enough among players to easily guess their quotes and abilities.

Seraphine has an average pick rate among support enthusiasts, and her emoji may be familiar to some. Finally, Olaf is a champion well-liked by the fans, and his splash should be well-known.

