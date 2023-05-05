League of Legends LoLdle's 303rd puzzle was released on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Today's questions are fairly simple, as the game presented us with some fan favorites and their quotes, skills, and artwork. The League of Legends LoLdle is a free-to-play web-based quiz title. The five LoL champions for today are open to speculation by players at any time.

LoLdle is intended to test a player's game knowledge. Although Wordle inspired it, most League of Legends fans enjoy solving it regularly.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 303 (May 6, 2023)

The following are the solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle puzzles, which were released on May 6, 2023, number 303:

Classic: Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks Quote: Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia Ability: Azir, Bonus : Q

Azir, : Q Emoji: Vi

Vi Splash Art: Kalista, Bonus: Blood Moon Kalista

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

The following are some of the solutions to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles:

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

Today's solutions were relatively easy compared to previous ones because all of the champions are pretty popular. First off, Fiddlesticks' location in Runeterra makes it simple to guess. Next, Cassiopeia is a well-known character in ranked and professional gaming, so it can be easy to recognize her quote.

The final three champions, Azir, Vi, and Kalista, are well-known among players. As a result, it should be fairly simple to guess. However, Kalista's splash art can be hard to recognize.

