League of Legends LoLdle 302: Answers for Friday, May 5, 2023

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 04, 2023 22:27 GMT
LoLdle answers for May 5, 2023 (Image via Riot Games)
LoLdle answers for May 5, 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

The 302nd puzzle for League of Legends LoLdle was released on May 5, 2023. The questions for today are quite challenging because LoLdle presented us with some uncommon champions, quotes, skills, and difficult-to-identify artwork. If you are unfamiliar, League of Legends LoLdle is a well-known game that was developed by a LoL fan and has rapidly gained popularity.

LoLdle is designed to assess a player's knowledge of the game. Although Wordle served as an inspiration for this game, most LoL fans enjoy solving it regularly.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 302 (May 5, 2023)

The following are the solutions to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 302, which was released on May 5, 2023:

  • Classic: Nasus
  • Quote: Talon
  • Ability: Morgana, Bonus: Passive
  • Emoji: Kayle
  • Splash Art: Gangplank, Bonus: Spooky Gangplank

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

The following are some of the solutions to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles:

  • May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric
  • May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr
  • May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune
  • May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri
  • April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee
  • April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar
  • April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot
  • April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira
  • April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix
  • April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus
  • April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana
  • April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone
  • April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana
  • April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton
  • April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri
  • April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia
  • April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana
The questions for today were quite difficult. To begin with, Nasus was difficult to predict based on his region and species. Furthermore, Talon's pick rate is quite low in ranked and professional matches, so his quote may not be well-known to fans.

As for Morgana, she is a fan favorite, and her skill icon should be fairly easy to recognize. Lastly, Kayle's emoji and Gangplank's splash art were difficult to guess.

