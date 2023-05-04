League of Legends LoLdle 302: Answers for Friday, May 5, 2023

The 302nd puzzle for League of Legends LoLdle was released on May 5, 2023. The questions for today are quite challenging because LoLdle presented us with some uncommon champions, quotes, skills, and difficult-to-identify artwork. If you are unfamiliar, League of Legends LoLdle is a well-known game that was developed by a LoL fan and has rapidly gained popularity.

LoLdle is designed to assess a player's knowledge of the game. Although Wordle served as an inspiration for this game, most LoL fans enjoy solving it regularly.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 302 (May 5, 2023)

The following are the solutions to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 302, which was released on May 5, 2023:

Classic: Nasus

Nasus Quote: Talon

Talon Ability: Morgana, Bonus : Passive

Morgana, : Passive Emoji: Kayle

Kayle Splash Art: Gangplank, Bonus: Spooky Gangplank

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

The following are some of the solutions to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles:

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

The questions for today were quite difficult. To begin with, Nasus was difficult to predict based on his region and species. Furthermore, Talon's pick rate is quite low in ranked and professional matches, so his quote may not be well-known to fans.

As for Morgana, she is a fan favorite, and her skill icon should be fairly easy to recognize. Lastly, Kayle's emoji and Gangplank's splash art were difficult to guess.

