League of Legends LoLdle 301: Answers for Thursday, May 4, 2023

LoLdle is an online puzzle game in which players must answer five questions related to League of Legends. The 300th LoLdle puzzle set was officially unveiled on May 4, 2023. Some of the puzzles are quite difficult to figure out as the featured champions are underused. However, the other featured champions are fan favorites, making them fairly easy to predict.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 301 (May 4, 2023)

Here are the answers to LoLdle puzzle number 301, which was published on May 4, 2023:

Classic: Shyvana

Quote: Zeri

Ability: Blitzcrank, Bonus: W

Emoji: Ivern

Splash Art: Taric, Bonus: Emerald Taric

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here are some of the answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles:

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

When it comes to the 300th LoLdle puzzle set, it is challenging to predict the identity of Shyvana. This is because her low pick rate may cause some players to completely overlook her. However, figuring out Zeri's quote should be easy since she is arguably the most popular ADC in the entire League of Legends community.

Guessing Blitzcrank's puzzle should be a walk in the park too, as the champion is a fan favorite. The last two featured champions, Ivern and Taric, are a little more difficult to guess.

Poll : 0 votes