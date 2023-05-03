League of Legends LoLdle 301: Answers for Thursday, May 4, 2023

LoLdle is an online puzzle game in which players must answer five questions related to League of Legends. The 300th LoLdle puzzle set was officially unveiled on May 4, 2023. Some of the puzzles are quite difficult to figure out as the featured champions are underused. However, the other featured champions are fan favorites, making them fairly easy to predict.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 301 (May 4, 2023)
Here are the answers to LoLdle puzzle number 301, which was published on May 4, 2023:
Classic: Shyvana
Quote: Zeri
Ability: Blitzcrank, Bonus: W
Emoji: Ivern
Splash Art: Taric, Bonus: Emerald Taric
Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle
Here are some of the answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles:
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira
- April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix
- April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus
- April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana
- April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone
- April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana
- April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton
- April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri
- April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia
- April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana
- April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath
When it comes to the 300th LoLdle puzzle set, it is challenging to predict the identity of Shyvana. This is because her low pick rate may cause some players to completely overlook her. However, figuring out Zeri's quote should be easy since she is arguably the most popular ADC in the entire League of Legends community.
Guessing Blitzcrank's puzzle should be a walk in the park too, as the champion is a fan favorite. The last two featured champions, Ivern and Taric, are a little more difficult to guess.