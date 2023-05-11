League of Legends LoLdle 309: Answers for Friday, May 12, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle has come a long way since its inception, with fans from all over the world enjoying it. Wordle, a popular online guessing game, served as its primary inspiration. Instead of working to figure out a random word, League of Legends version is all about guessing the correct champions and four other aspects of the LoL universe.

Fans should be able to recognize their favorite champions without too much difficulty because May 12's answers were fairly easy.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 309 (May 12, 2023)

Here are the solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle, which was released on May 12, 2023:

Classic: Thresh

Thresh Quote: Gnar

Gnar Ability: Twisted Fate Bonus : W

Twisted Fate : W Emoji: Lillia

Lillia Splash Art: Zilean, Bonus: Shurima Desert Zilean

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle solutions:

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana, Senna, Riven, Leona, and Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean, Graves, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, and Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna, Ashe, Darius, Camille, and Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, and Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, and Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, and Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, and Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, and Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, and Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, and Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, and Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, and Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, and Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, and Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, and Kha'Zix

Though May 12's LoLdle answers are fairly simple, some of them can be a little challenging to guess correctly. To begin with, Thresh is a fan-favorite champion in League of Legends, so fans are likely to identify him in the first few tries. Gnar and Twisted Fate are the next entities, and their quotes and abilities should be simple to associate with them.

Lillia's emoji can be difficult to recognize due to her low pick rate. Finally, despite his popularity among fans, Zilean's skin can be hard to identify as well.

