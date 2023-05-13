League of Legends LoLdle 310: Answers for Saturday, May 13, 2023

League of Legends' LoLdle is becoming increasingly popular, and fans from all over the world enjoy solving its daily puzzles. Its primary inspiration is Wordle. However, the game is all about the champions of League of Legends and their abilities. Players of the MOBA can put their knowledge of the title's lore to the test by guessing the correct answers.

Today's answers are somewhat easy to guess due to the inclusion of some fan-favorite champions.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 310 (May 13, 2023)

Here are the solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle, which was released on May 13, 2023:

Classic: Illaoi

Illaoi Quote: Katarina

Katarina Ability: Poppy Bonus : Q

Poppy : Q Emoji: Braum

Braum Splash Art: Amumu, Bonus: Infernal Amumu

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here is a list of prior League of Legends LoLdle solutions:

May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana, Senna, Riven, Leona, and Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean, Graves, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, and Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna, Ashe, Darius, Camille, and Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, and Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, and Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, and Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, and Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, and Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, and Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, and Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, and Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, and Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, and Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, and Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, and Kha'Zix

As previously stated, the latest LoLdle puzzle set is fairly easy to solve. The first champion, Illaoi, can be difficult to predict for some players. Participants can use Katarina's quote about stabbing to guess her identity. The same is true for Poppy's emoji, as the hammer is her distinguishing feature. Braum's shield emoji is easy to guess, but it can be challenging to identify Amumu's skin.

