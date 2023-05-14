League of Legends LoLdle 312: Answers for Monday, May 15, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle officially released its 312th edition of puzzles. It resembles the well-known Wordle game to a certain extent. But in this version, fans must pick out the correct League of Legends champions and their specific features to correctly answer the questions. There are five levels to LoLdle, and the solutions can be quite challenging to identify.

However, Monday's answers are fairly simple because they are related to some fan-favorite champions.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 312 (May 15, 2023)

The answers to the League of Legends LoLdle, which was published on May 15, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Annie

Annie Quote: Veigar

Veigar Ability: Amumu Bonus : Passive

Amumu : Passive Emoji: Talon

Talon Splash Art: Maokai, Bonus: Charred Maokai

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

The previous League of Legends LoLdle answers are listed below:

May 14, 2023, LoLdle = Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana, Senna, Riven, Leona, Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean, Graves, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna, Ashe, Darius, Camille, Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

Some of today's LoLdle answers are relatively straightforward, as Annie is quite popular in ranked and pro gameplay. So it should be easy for fans to figure out Classic's solution. The same can be said for Veigar's quote, which can be easily recognized.

Amumu has a high pick rate in ranked gameplay in LoL, so support players should positively recognize his ability. Talon's emoji, however, can be a little difficult to identify. Lastly, Maokai's splash art can be recognized after a few tries.

