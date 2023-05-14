League of Legends LoLdle 311: Answers for Sunday, May 14, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle officially released its 311th puzzle on May 14, 2023. The popular web title "Wordle" served as the game's inspiration. LoLdle, on the other hand, is all about the various champions in LoL. It's getting more popular day by day, as fans from all over the globe enjoy solving it. Some of today's champions were fairly easy to recognize. However, players may need some help.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 311 (May 14, 2023)

Here are the answers to the League of Legends LoLdle, which was released on May 14, 2023:

Classic: Trundle

Trundle Quote: Malphite

Malphite Ability: Anivia Bonus : E

Anivia : E Emoji: Akali

Akali Splash Art: Ryze, Bonus: Pirate Ryze

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here is a list of previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana, Senna, Riven, Leona, Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean, Graves, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna, Ashe, Darius, Camille, Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

Even though some of the League of Legends LoLdle answers for today are fairly obvious, the first one, Trundle, should be challenging to figure out because of her lack of popularity. The second one is Malphite, and it should be easy to identify his use of the phrase "rock solid." Anivia's ability, on the other hand, can be difficult to distinguish because of how rarely she is picked in ranked or professional gameplay.

Finally, the last two champions are Akali and Ryze, both of whom are fan favorites. The mist emoji that appears on Akali's puzzle reveals the solution. Last, but not least, Ryze has been a part of this game for far too long, so some players can easily recognize his skin.

