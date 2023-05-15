League of Legends LoLdle 313: Answers for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle released its 313th puzzle on May 16, 2023. It was inspired by the popular web game Wordle. However, LoLdle is mainly focused on LoL champions and their different aspects, including specific abilities, skins, emojis, and quotes. There are a total of five levels to this guessing game, and players have their work cut out for them.
Today's League of Legends LoLdle answers were fairly difficult due to their low pick rate and unpopularity among fans. Hence, it can be challenging to recognize all five champions.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 313 (May 16, 2023)
The solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle, which was officially published on May 16, 2023, are as follows:
- Classic: Qiyana
- Quote: Taric
- Ability: Ivern Bonus: W
- Emoji: Shyvana
- Splash Art: Anivia, Bonus: Divine Phoenix Anivia
Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle
Here are some of the League of Legends LoLdle answers from earlier:
- May 15, 2023, LoLdle = Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai
- May 14, 2023, LoLdle = Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze
- May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu
- May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean
- May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana, Senna, Riven, Leona, Kled
- May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean, Graves, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Skarner
- May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna, Ashe, Darius, Camille, Warwick
- May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, Olaf
- May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista
- May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank
- May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee
The answers for today's solutions are difficult, as the first champion, Qiyana's pickrate, is quite low in ranked or pro matches. So, it's unlikely that her name will come to fans' minds initially. However, her release date might be able to help in some way. Next is Taric, as his quote can be hard to identify.
Ivern's popularity in the current meta is quite low, so his "W" ability can be tough to recognize. Shyvana's dragon emoji can help fans predict her name. Last but not least, Anivia is relatively popular among League of Legends players, so the "wing" image can help fans identify her.