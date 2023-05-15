League of Legends LoLdle 313: Answers for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle released its 313th puzzle on May 16, 2023. It was inspired by the popular web game Wordle. However, LoLdle is mainly focused on LoL champions and their different aspects, including specific abilities, skins, emojis, and quotes. There are a total of five levels to this guessing game, and players have their work cut out for them.

Today's League of Legends LoLdle answers were fairly difficult due to their low pick rate and unpopularity among fans. Hence, it can be challenging to recognize all five champions.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 313 (May 16, 2023)

The solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle, which was officially published on May 16, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Qiyana

Qiyana Quote: Taric

Taric Ability: Ivern Bonus : W

Ivern : W Emoji: Shyvana

Shyvana Splash Art: Anivia, Bonus: Divine Phoenix Anivia

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here are some of the League of Legends LoLdle answers from earlier:

May 15, 2023, LoLdle = Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai

May 14, 2023, LoLdle = Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana, Senna, Riven, Leona, Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean, Graves, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna, Ashe, Darius, Camille, Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

GO @Team_GO



@Toucouille_lol, @kamilius1_, Nos joueurs League of Legends connaissent-ils si bien leur jeu ? 🤔 @lyncaslol et @GO_Kenza testent leur connaissance sur LoLdle Nos joueurs League of Legends connaissent-ils si bien leur jeu ? 🤔@Toucouille_lol, @kamilius1_, @lyncaslol et @GO_Kenza testent leur connaissance sur LoLdle ⬇️ https://t.co/LqGUBnQbwJ

The answers for today's solutions are difficult, as the first champion, Qiyana's pickrate, is quite low in ranked or pro matches. So, it's unlikely that her name will come to fans' minds initially. However, her release date might be able to help in some way. Next is Taric, as his quote can be hard to identify.

Ivern's popularity in the current meta is quite low, so his "W" ability can be tough to recognize. Shyvana's dragon emoji can help fans predict her name. Last but not least, Anivia is relatively popular among League of Legends players, so the "wing" image can help fans identify her.

Poll : 0 votes