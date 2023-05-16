League of Legends LoLdle 314: Answers for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle officially unveiled its 314th puzzle on its website on May 17, 2023. The answers to today's questions were fairly straightforward due to some fan-favorite champions. LoLdle was inspired by the renowned internet game "Wordle." However, it's all about guessing the correct answers regarding LoL champions and their different aspects.

We regularly share the correct League of Legends LoLdle answers to help fans from all over the world continue their streaks in the game.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 314 (May 17, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers, which were unveiled on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Amumu

Amumu Quote: Jax

Jax Ability: Katarina Bonus : R

Katarina : R Emoji: Rumble

Rumble Splash Art: Shen, Bonus: Default Shen

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Some of the previous solutions to League of Legends LoLdle are given below:

May 16, 2023, LoLdle = Qiyana-Taric-Ivern-Shyvana-Anivia

May 15, 2023, LoLdle = Annie-Veigar-Amumu-Talon-Maokai

May 14, 2023, LoLdle = Trundle-Malphite-Anivia-Akali-Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi-Katarina-Poppy-Braum-Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh-Gnar-Twisted Fate-Lillia-Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana-Senna-Riven-Leona-Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean-Graves-Ezreal-Jarvan IV-Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna-Ashe-Darius-Camille-Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina-Dr. Mundo-Rumble-Seraphine-Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks-Cassiopeia-Azir-Vi-Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus-Talon-Morgana-Kayle-Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana-Zeri-Blitzcrank-Ivern-Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner-Sett-Braum-Kayn-Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc-Kled-Evelynn-Singed-Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma-Jinx-Shaco-Aatrox-Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch-Karthus-Xin Zhao-Varus-Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven-Quinn-Pyke-Lucian-Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze-Wukong-Skarner-Fiddlesticks-Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth-Twisted Fate-Twitch-Illaoi-Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy-Kennen-Swain-Rakan-Kha'Zix

This game has five levels, including guessing the champion's name, quote, ability, emoji, and splash art. Today's answers included some of the fan favorites. However, it can be difficult to guess the correct ones. The first one is Amumu, and he's quite popular among support players. So his name can come to mind after a few tries.

The second answer is Jax, as he's one of the best top-laners in this current patch. Several players use him, so his quote is recognizable. Next is Katarina, who has an 8.6% pick rate in ranked matches. So identifying her ability is relatively easy.

Rumble's "hot" emoji can help predict the champion, as he uses multiple firearms. Last but not least, Shen's default skin can be easy to predict.

