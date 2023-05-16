League of Legends LoLdle 314: Answers for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle officially unveiled its 314th puzzle on its website on May 17, 2023. The answers to today's questions were fairly straightforward due to some fan-favorite champions. LoLdle was inspired by the renowned internet game "Wordle." However, it's all about guessing the correct answers regarding LoL champions and their different aspects.
We regularly share the correct League of Legends LoLdle answers to help fans from all over the world continue their streaks in the game.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 314 (May 17, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers, which were unveiled on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, are as follows:
- Classic: Amumu
- Quote: Jax
- Ability: Katarina Bonus: R
- Emoji: Rumble
- Splash Art: Shen, Bonus: Default Shen
Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle
Some of the previous solutions to League of Legends LoLdle are given below:
- May 16, 2023, LoLdle = Qiyana-Taric-Ivern-Shyvana-Anivia
- May 15, 2023, LoLdle = Annie-Veigar-Amumu-Talon-Maokai
- May 14, 2023, LoLdle = Trundle-Malphite-Anivia-Akali-Ryze
- May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi-Katarina-Poppy-Braum-Amumu
- May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh-Gnar-Twisted Fate-Lillia-Zilean
- May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana-Senna-Riven-Leona-Kled
- May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean-Graves-Ezreal-Jarvan IV-Skarner
- May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna-Ashe-Darius-Camille-Warwick
- May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina-Dr. Mundo-Rumble-Seraphine-Olaf
- May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks-Cassiopeia-Azir-Vi-Kalista
- May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus-Talon-Morgana-Kayle-Gangplank
- May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana-Zeri-Blitzcrank-Ivern-Taric
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner-Sett-Braum-Kayn-Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc-Kled-Evelynn-Singed-Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma-Jinx-Shaco-Aatrox-Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch-Karthus-Xin Zhao-Varus-Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven-Quinn-Pyke-Lucian-Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze-Wukong-Skarner-Fiddlesticks-Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth-Twisted Fate-Twitch-Illaoi-Samira
- April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy-Kennen-Swain-Rakan-Kha'Zix
This game has five levels, including guessing the champion's name, quote, ability, emoji, and splash art. Today's answers included some of the fan favorites. However, it can be difficult to guess the correct ones. The first one is Amumu, and he's quite popular among support players. So his name can come to mind after a few tries.
The second answer is Jax, as he's one of the best top-laners in this current patch. Several players use him, so his quote is recognizable. Next is Katarina, who has an 8.6% pick rate in ranked matches. So identifying her ability is relatively easy.
Rumble's "hot" emoji can help predict the champion, as he uses multiple firearms. Last but not least, Shen's default skin can be easy to predict.