League of Legends LoLdle 315: Answers for Thursday, May 18, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle unveiled its 315th puzzle on May 18, 2023. The game is primarily inspired by the popular internet sensation "Wordle." However, in this game, fans have to identify the correct LoL champions and their different features. Although today's answers included some fan-favorite LoL champions, players may find it difficult to correctly guess all of the solutions.

We provide the correct LoLdle answers regularly to help fans from all over the globe maintain their streak.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 315 (May 18, 2023)

The answers for the 315th League of Legends LoLdle, which was unveiled on May 18, 2023:

Classic: Kassadin

Kassadin Quote: Soraka

Soraka Ability: Ekko Bonus : W

Ekko : W Emoji: Skarner

Skarner Splash Art: Trundle, Bonus: Traditional Trundle

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

The following list includes some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

May 17, 2023, LoLdle = Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen

May 16, 2023, LoLdle = Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia

May 15, 2023, LoLdle = Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai

May 14, 2023, LoLdle = Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy/Kennen/Swain/Rakan/Kha'Zix

The solutions for today's League of Legends LoLdle were quite challenging. Even though Kassadin is a popular mid lane champion with a fairly high pick rate, fans might not predict him right away. However, his region is Shurima, and that can be helpful in guessing him. Soraka's quote about her "horn" is a big giveaway, and support players should be able to predict her name quickly.

Ekko's "E" ability can be a little hard to identify because it's displayed upside down and in black and white. Next is Skarner's diamond emoji, and this one should be the most difficult of today's answers. His pick rate in both ranked and pro games is quite low. So he's not a champion who can be recognized with a diamond at first. Lastly, Trundle's face can be seen in his splash art, so it should be easier.

