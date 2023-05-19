League of Legends LoLdle 316: Answers for Friday, May 19, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle revealed their 316th puzzle on their official website on May 19, 2023. The guessing game is mainly influenced by the well-known internet sensation "Wordle." However, it is all about League of Legends, and its vast universe, champions, and their characteristics. Today's League of Legends LoLdle answers were fairly straightforward, as there are some fan favorites characters in the mix.

We regularly provide accurate solutions for the game to help fans continue their streak.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 316 (May 19, 2023)

The answers for the 316th League of Legends LoLdle, which was revealed on May 19, 2023, are:

Classic: Zyra

Zyra Quote: K'Sante

K'Sante Ability: Kalista Bonus : W

Kalista : W Emoji: Tristana

Tristana Splash Art: Jayce, Bonus: Arcane Jayce

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here are some of the earlier solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle:

May 18, 2023, LoLdle = Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle

May 17, 2023, LoLdle = Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen

May 16, 2023, LoLdle = Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia

May 15, 2023, LoLdle = Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai

May 14, 2023, LoLdle = Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle = Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle = Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle = Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira

Although some of today's answers are relatively easy to identify, the first one is tricky. Zyra is not a popular support champion among players, and she's not used in pro games either. Furthermore, she belongs to the Ixtal region, which can be hard to predict. Meanwhile, K'Sante's quote should be easy to guess as he is one of the newly released champions, and numerous players pick him in matches.

Kalista has a good pick rate in rank gameplay and is quite popular in the pro scene, so players should be able to comfortably identify her W ability. The next champion is Tristana, and the bomb, the helmet, or the blast emoji can help you identify her. Finally, the Arcane Jayce skin should be a little hard to recognize because of lack of details in the picture.

