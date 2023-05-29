League of Legends LoLdle answers 327: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for today's guessing games were relatively simple. The 327th edition of the puzzle contains five unique questions associated with League of Legends champions and their abilities, emojis, quotes, and splash art. As more players worldwide enjoy solving LoLdle regularly, it is gradually gaining popularity.
In this article, fans can find all five LoLdle answers to maintain their daily streak.
Lucian, Kayn, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 327th edition (May 30, 2023)
The following answers are for today's (May 30) League of Legends LoLdle:
- Classic: Lucian
- Quote: Kayn
- Ability: Akali Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Yasuou
- Splash Art: Zac, Bonus: Battlecast Zac
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the LoLdle answers previously disclosed are listed below:
- LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo
- LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir
- LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite
- LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir
- LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz
- LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe
- LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka
- LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna
- LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth
- LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce
- LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner; Trundle
- LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen
- LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia
- LoLdle, May 15, 2023: Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai
- LoLdle, May 14, 2023: Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze
- LoLdle, May 13, 2023: Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu
The first solution to today's guessing game is Lucian. He's one of the strongest ADCs in the game, and fans can predict his name after seeing his release date and role. However, Kayn's quote can be pretty tough to recognize.
Akali is a popular assassin in LoL, and her ability shouldn't be hard to discern. The same goes for Yasuou, as the emojis are quite helpful in recognizing him. Last but not least, Zac's Battlecast splash art is quite difficult to identify.