League of Legends LoLdle answers 327: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for today's guessing games were relatively simple. The 327th edition of the puzzle contains five unique questions associated with League of Legends champions and their abilities, emojis, quotes, and splash art. As more players worldwide enjoy solving LoLdle regularly, it is gradually gaining popularity.

In this article, fans can find all five LoLdle answers to maintain their daily streak.

Lucian, Kayn, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 327th edition (May 30, 2023)

The following answers are for today's (May 30) League of Legends LoLdle:

Classic: Lucian

Lucian Quote: Kayn

Kayn Ability: Akali Bonus : Passive

Akali : Passive Emoji: Yasuou

Yasuou Splash Art: Zac, Bonus: Battlecast Zac

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the LoLdle answers previously disclosed are listed below:

LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka

LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna

LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth

LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce

LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner; Trundle

LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen

LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia

LoLdle, May 15, 2023: Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai

LoLdle, May 14, 2023: Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze

LoLdle, May 13, 2023: Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu

More languages are coming soon!

You can now play LoLdle in the following languages, quotes included:🇩🇰 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 🇫🇮 🇮🇹 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇷🇴 🇸🇰 🇹🇷 🇺🇦 🇦🇪

More languages are coming soon!

The first solution to today's guessing game is Lucian. He's one of the strongest ADCs in the game, and fans can predict his name after seeing his release date and role. However, Kayn's quote can be pretty tough to recognize.

Akali is a popular assassin in LoL, and her ability shouldn't be hard to discern. The same goes for Yasuou, as the emojis are quite helpful in recognizing him. Last but not least, Zac's Battlecast splash art is quite difficult to identify.

