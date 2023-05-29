League of Legends LoLdle answers 326: Monday, May 29, 2023

League of Legends' LoLdle answers for the 326th edition questions are out. The solutions were slightly difficult to predict because some champions associated with them are not highly picked in ranked gameplay. LoLdle asks five different questions involving a character's title, ability, quote, emoji, and in-game skin. This game is quite popular among fans all over the world, and they enjoy playing it regularly.

This article will provide the LoLdle answers to each question released on May 29, 2023.

Tristana, Ziggs, and 3 other League of Legends LoLdle answers 326th edition (May 29, 2023)

The answers mentioned below are for today's (May 29) League of Legends LoLdle:

Classic: Tristana

Tristana Quote: Ziggs

Ziggs Ability: Fiddlesticks Bonus : W

Fiddlesticks : W Emoji: Tryndamere

Tryndamere Splash Art: Teemo, Bonus: Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The below-mentioned are some of the LoLdle answers released previously:

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata, Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka

LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna

LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth

LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce

LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner, Trundle

LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen

LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia

LoLdle, May 15, 2023: Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai

LoLdle, May 14, 2023: Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze

LoLdle, May 13, 2023: Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu

LoLdle, May 12, 2023: Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean

The first answer for today's LoLdle puzzle is Tristana. She's relatively popular among pro and ranked gamers. Hence, guessing her name should be easy. However, Ziggs's pick rate is low in League of Legends' current meta, so fans may not be able to identify his quote quickly.

Fiddlesticks' W ability should be a little difficult to recognize due to the black-and-white image. Similarly, Tryndamere's emoji is pretty hard to discern since he's not a strong fighter in League of Legends patch 13.10.

Lastly, Teemo's Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo splash art is the hardest to predict among all of today's LoLdle answers.

