League of Legends LoLdle answers 326: Monday, May 29, 2023

League of Legends' LoLdle answers for the 326th edition questions are out. The solutions were slightly difficult to predict because some champions associated with them are not highly picked in ranked gameplay. LoLdle asks five different questions involving a character's title, ability, quote, emoji, and in-game skin. This game is quite popular among fans all over the world, and they enjoy playing it regularly.
This article will provide the LoLdle answers to each question released on May 29, 2023.
Tristana, Ziggs, and 3 other League of Legends LoLdle answers 326th edition (May 29, 2023)
The answers mentioned below are for today's (May 29) League of Legends LoLdle:
- Classic: Tristana
- Quote: Ziggs
- Ability: Fiddlesticks Bonus: W
- Emoji: Tryndamere
- Splash Art: Teemo, Bonus: Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
The below-mentioned are some of the LoLdle answers released previously:
- LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir
- LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite
- LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir
- LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz
- LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe
- LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata, Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka
- LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna
- LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth
- LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce
- LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner, Trundle
- LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen
- LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia
- LoLdle, May 15, 2023: Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai
- LoLdle, May 14, 2023: Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze
- LoLdle, May 13, 2023: Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu
- LoLdle, May 12, 2023: Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean
The first answer for today's LoLdle puzzle is Tristana. She's relatively popular among pro and ranked gamers. Hence, guessing her name should be easy. However, Ziggs's pick rate is low in League of Legends' current meta, so fans may not be able to identify his quote quickly.
Fiddlesticks' W ability should be a little difficult to recognize due to the black-and-white image. Similarly, Tryndamere's emoji is pretty hard to discern since he's not a strong fighter in League of Legends patch 13.10.
Lastly, Teemo's Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo splash art is the hardest to predict among all of today's LoLdle answers.