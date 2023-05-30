League of Legends LoLdle answers 328: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 328th edition were pretty straightforward. Some of today's champions are quite popular among fans, as players use them more in ranked or professional matches. Today's puzzle has five different questions regarding LoL champions and their different aspects. Although the guessing game was released in 2022, it's extremely popular among fans worldwide.

In this article, we've presented the five answers for today's release.

Veigar, Zac, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 328th edition (May 31, 2023)

The following are the five LoLdle answers that were released on May 31, 2023:

Classic: Veigar

Veigar Quote: Zac

Zac Ability: Malphite Bonus : R

Malphite : R Emoji: Elise

Elise Splash Art: K'Sante, Bonus: Empyrean K’Sante

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the answers to previously released League of Legends LoLdle:

LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka

LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna

LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth

LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce

LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner; Trundle

LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen

LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia

Despite being a non-meta champion, Veigar is widely picked among LoL players. It's a strong mage with some great magical artifacts. The next answer is Zac, which is fairly easy as his quote mentions the word "goo" in it.

Malphite is a strong top-lane champion who's been in the game for quite some time. Hence, players can easily recognize his R ability. Elise's emojis are effortless to discern as well.

Last but not least, K’Sante's splash art is one of the easiest among today's LoLdle answers. He's relatively new to the game and only has two skins. So, identifying the Empyrean splash art is quite simple.

