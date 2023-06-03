League of Legends LoLdle answers 332: Sunday, June 4, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 332nd edition are unveiled, as most of today's solutions are quite difficult to decipher. Fans enjoy solving this Wordle rip-off game associated with League of Legends and its champions. The title is gradually becoming more popular as the five different puzzles test players' knowledge regarding the overarching lore.
Furthermore, players can maintain their daily streak by answering correctly on a regular basis. In this article, we've provided the precise League of Legends LoLdle answers released on June 4, 2023.
Corki, Xerath, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 332nd edition (June 4, 2023)
These are the LoLdle answers for its 332nd edition, revealed on June 3, 2023:
- Classic: Corki
- Quote: Xerath
- Ability: Irelia Bonus: W
- Emoji: Yorick
- Splash Art: Kayle, Bonus: Transcended Kayle
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previously released LoLdle puzzles are mentioned below:
- LoLdle, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn
- LoLdle, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand
- LoLdle, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra
- LoLdle, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante
- LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac
- LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo
- LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir
- LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite
- LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir
- LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Fizz, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Ashe, Nunu
- LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Fiora
- LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Aphelios
Corki is a unique ADC champion in LoL, and he's quite fun to play. However, due to his recent low pick rate, players might struggle to identify him. Xerath's quote about the "true ascended" is unknown to most, so it can be tough to guess his name. Additionally, his pick rate in pro and ranked gameplay is pretty low.
Irelia, on the other hand, has become a fan favorite in recent times. Hence, most players should identify her W ability. Subsequently, Yorick's emojis are also tough to recognize. Last but not least, Kayle's splash art is the hardest of today's puzzles.