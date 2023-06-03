League of Legends LoLdle answers 332: Sunday, June 4, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 332nd edition are unveiled, as most of today's solutions are quite difficult to decipher. Fans enjoy solving this Wordle rip-off game associated with League of Legends and its champions. The title is gradually becoming more popular as the five different puzzles test players' knowledge regarding the overarching lore.

Furthermore, players can maintain their daily streak by answering correctly on a regular basis. In this article, we've provided the precise League of Legends LoLdle answers released on June 4, 2023.

Corki, Xerath, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 332nd edition (June 4, 2023)

These are the LoLdle answers for its 332nd edition, revealed on June 3, 2023:

Classic: Corki

Corki Quote: Xerath

Xerath Ability: Irelia Bonus : W

Irelia : W Emoji: Yorick

Yorick Splash Art: Kayle, Bonus: Transcended Kayle

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previously released LoLdle puzzles are mentioned below:

LoLdle, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn

LoLdle, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand

LoLdle, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Fizz, Miss Fortune

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Ashe, Nunu

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Fiora

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Aphelios

Corki is a unique ADC champion in LoL, and he's quite fun to play. However, due to his recent low pick rate, players might struggle to identify him. Xerath's quote about the "true ascended" is unknown to most, so it can be tough to guess his name. Additionally, his pick rate in pro and ranked gameplay is pretty low.

Irelia, on the other hand, has become a fan favorite in recent times. Hence, most players should identify her W ability. Subsequently, Yorick's emojis are also tough to recognize. Last but not least, Kayle's splash art is the hardest of today's puzzles.

Poll : 0 votes