League of Legends LoLdle answers 331: Saturday, June 3, 2023

June 3's League of Legends LoLdle answers are relatively easier to decipher due to the associated champions' high pick rate in pro and ranked matches. The 331st puzzle is now available on this game's official website. It offers five questions involving League champions and their abilities, quotes, emoji, as well as splash art.

The guessing game was launched after its developers were inspired by Wordle. This article will present accurate LoLdle answers to Saturday, June 3's questions to assist players in maintaining their daily streak.

Gragas, Diana, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 331st edition (June 3, 2023)

Here are the precise LoLdle answers for its 331st edition, which was revealed on June 3, 2023:

Classic: Gragas

Gragas Quote: Diana

Diana Ability: Varus Bonus : Q

Varus : Q Emoji: Graves

Graves Splash Art: Caitlyn, Bonus: Officer Caitlyn

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are answers to previously released LoLdle puzzles:

LoLdle, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand

LoLdle, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Fizz, Miss Fortune

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Ashe, Nunu

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Fiora

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Aphelios

LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Senna Karthus

LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Bel’Veth, Tahm Kench

LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Jayce, Tristana

LoLdle @loldlegame





More languages are coming soon!

Happy LoLdles ⚔️ You can now play LoLdle in the following languages, quotes included:More languages are coming soon!Happy LoLdles ⚔️ You can now play LoLdle in the following languages, quotes included:🇩🇰 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 🇫🇮 🇮🇹 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇷🇴 🇸🇰 🇹🇷 🇺🇦 🇦🇪More languages are coming soon!Happy LoLdles ⚔️

Gragas is the first of today's answers. This entity is relatively easy to guess, as he's been a strong champion for quite some time now. However, Diana's quote, "Night approaches," can be hard for players to associate with her. She's not a meta-champion in the current patch, either.

Varus is a strong ADC, and players are pretty aware of his Q ability. Hence, linking him to it should be a breeze. The same goes for Graves, as he's a strong jungle champion, and many players enjoy using him. So it should be straightforward to identify the emojis.

Last but not least, Caitlyn's officer splash art can be guessed without much effort.

Poll : 0 votes