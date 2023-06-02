League of Legends LoLdle answers 331: Saturday, June 3, 2023

June 3's League of Legends LoLdle answers are relatively easier to decipher due to the associated champions' high pick rate in pro and ranked matches. The 331st puzzle is now available on this game's official website. It offers five questions involving League champions and their abilities, quotes, emoji, as well as splash art.
The guessing game was launched after its developers were inspired by Wordle. This article will present accurate LoLdle answers to Saturday, June 3's questions to assist players in maintaining their daily streak.
Gragas, Diana, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 331st edition (June 3, 2023)
Here are the precise LoLdle answers for its 331st edition, which was revealed on June 3, 2023:
- Classic: Gragas
- Quote: Diana
- Ability: Varus Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Graves
- Splash Art: Caitlyn, Bonus: Officer Caitlyn
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
The following are answers to previously released LoLdle puzzles:
- LoLdle, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand
- LoLdle, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra
- LoLdle, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante
- LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac
- LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo
- LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir
- LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite
- LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir
- LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Fizz, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Ashe, Nunu
- LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Fiora
- LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Aphelios
- LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Senna Karthus
- LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Bel’Veth, Tahm Kench
- LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Jayce, Tristana
Gragas is the first of today's answers. This entity is relatively easy to guess, as he's been a strong champion for quite some time now. However, Diana's quote, "Night approaches," can be hard for players to associate with her. She's not a meta-champion in the current patch, either.
Varus is a strong ADC, and players are pretty aware of his Q ability. Hence, linking him to it should be a breeze. The same goes for Graves, as he's a strong jungle champion, and many players enjoy using him. So it should be straightforward to identify the emojis.
Last but not least, Caitlyn's officer splash art can be guessed without much effort.