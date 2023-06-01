League of Legends LoLdle answers 330: Wednesday, June 2, 2023

Today's League of Legends LoLdle answers were relatively difficult to determine due to the champions' low pick rate in ranked and pro matches. The company released its 330th puzzle on its official website on June 2, 2023. It has five questions regarding League of Legends champions and their quotes, abilities, emoji, and splash art.

The guessing game was initially launched after being inspired by the popular internet game Wordle. In this article, we've provided the correct LoLdle answers to Wednesday's questions to help players maintain their daily streak.

Azir, Fiddlesticks, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 330th edition (June 2, 2023)

Here are the precise answers for LoLdle's 330th edition, which was released on June 2, 2023:

Classic: Azir

Azir Quote: Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks Ability: Quinn Bonus : Q

Quinn : Q Emoji: Poppy

Poppy Splash Art: Brand, Bonus: Cryocore Brand

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are a few of the previously released LoLdle answers:

LoLdle, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

LoLdle, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

LoLdle, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

LoLdle, May 28, 2023: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir

LoLdle, May 27, 2023: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Fizz, Miss Fortune

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Ashe, Nunu

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Fiora

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Aphelios

LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Senna Karthus

LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Bel’Veth, Tahm Kench

LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Jayce, Tristana

Although some of today's League of Legends LoLdle answers were hard, the first one, Azir, can be straightforwardly predicted. Players are using him after the recent patch release, and he's pretty strong. However, Fiddlesticks's quote about coming back from the fields can be hard to guess.

The same goes for Quinn's Q ability, as her pick rate in ranked matches is quite low. Poppy's emoji, on the other hand, can be easily identifiable. Last but not least, Brand's splash art is the hardest of all of today's puzzles.

Poll : 0 votes