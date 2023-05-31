League of Legends LoLdle answers 329: Thursday, June 1, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 329th edition have now been revealed. Its June 1, 2023, puzzle presents five different questions associated with LoL champions and their characteristics. Although some of today's LoLdle answers are relatively straightforward, players might find it difficult to guess all of them correctly.

This article will provide all five solutions to help you finish the puzzle.

Kayle, Renekton, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 329th edition (June 1, 2023)

These are the League of Legends LoLdle 329th edition's answers:

Classic: Kayle

Kayle Quote: Renekton

Renekton Ability: Rek’Sai Bonus : R

Rek’Sai : R Emoji: Ezreal

Ezreal Splash Art: Zyra, Bonus: Dragon Sorceress Zyra

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are the solutions to the LoLdle editions that were released earlier:

May 31, 2023, LoLdle: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

May 30, 2023, LoLdle: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

May 29, 2023, LoLdle: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

May 28, 2023, LoLdle: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir

May 27, 2023, LoLdle: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite

May 26, 2023, LoLdle: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

May 25, 2023, LoLdle: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz

May 24, 2023, LoLdle: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe

May 23, 2023, LoLdle: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai

May 22, 2023, LoLdle: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka

May 21, 2023, LoLdle: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna

May 20, 2023, LoLdle: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth

May 19, 2023, LoLdle: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce

May 18, 2023, LoLdle: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner; Trundle

May 17, 2023, LoLdle: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen

May 16, 2023, LoLdle: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia

Although some of today's LoLdle answers were simple, guessing Kayle's name in the first few tries is quite difficult. However, Renekton's quote about "jaws of death" is really helpful in getting gamers to think of his name. Rek’Sai is not a popular pick in the current League of Legends patch, so identifying his R ability can be hard.

Ezreal, on the other hand, can be recognized pretty easily by the emojis this puzzle presents. Last but not least, Zyra's Dragon Sorceress skin is the hardest to guess correctly among all of today's questions.

