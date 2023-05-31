League of Legends LoLdle answers 329: Thursday, June 1, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 329th edition have now been revealed. Its June 1, 2023, puzzle presents five different questions associated with LoL champions and their characteristics. Although some of today's LoLdle answers are relatively straightforward, players might find it difficult to guess all of them correctly.
This article will provide all five solutions to help you finish the puzzle.
Kayle, Renekton, and three other League of Legends LoLdle answers 329th edition (June 1, 2023)
These are the League of Legends LoLdle 329th edition's answers:
- Classic: Kayle
- Quote: Renekton
- Ability: Rek’Sai Bonus: R
- Emoji: Ezreal
- Splash Art: Zyra, Bonus: Dragon Sorceress Zyra
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are the solutions to the LoLdle editions that were released earlier:
- May 31, 2023, LoLdle: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante
- May 30, 2023, LoLdle: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac
- May 29, 2023, LoLdle: Tristana, Ziggs, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo
- May 28, 2023, LoLdle: Zed, Viego, Illaoi, Evelynn, Vladimir
- May 27, 2023, LoLdle: Kai’Sa, Akshan, Sylas, Xerath, Malphite
- May 26, 2023, LoLdle: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir
- May 25, 2023, LoLdle: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz
- May 24, 2023, LoLdle: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe
- May 23, 2023, LoLdle: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai
- May 22, 2023, LoLdle: Wukong, Renata Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka
- May 21, 2023, LoLdle: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna
- May 20, 2023, LoLdle: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth
- May 19, 2023, LoLdle: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce
- May 18, 2023, LoLdle: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner; Trundle
- May 17, 2023, LoLdle: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen
- May 16, 2023, LoLdle: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia
Although some of today's LoLdle answers were simple, guessing Kayle's name in the first few tries is quite difficult. However, Renekton's quote about "jaws of death" is really helpful in getting gamers to think of his name. Rek’Sai is not a popular pick in the current League of Legends patch, so identifying his R ability can be hard.
Ezreal, on the other hand, can be recognized pretty easily by the emojis this puzzle presents. Last but not least, Zyra's Dragon Sorceress skin is the hardest to guess correctly among all of today's questions.