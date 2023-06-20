League of Legends LoLdle answers 349: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 349th edition are now available. Visit the official LoLdle website if you're unfamiliar with this guessing game and want to learn how to solve it. You will find five different categories, including LoL champions' names, emoji, abilities, quotes, and splash arts. Select each and try to decipher them all to maintain your daily streak.

However, if you're new to this game or face difficulty solving the LoLdle answers to the June 21 puzzles, this article provides the necessary details.

Sett, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 349th edition (June 21, 2023)

These are the answers to all five LoLdle questions that were released on June 21, 2023:

Classic: Sett

Sett Quote: Ahri

Ahri Ability: Aurelion Sol Bonus : Passive

Aurelion Sol : Passive Emoji: Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath Splash Art: Pantheon, Bonus: Ruthless Pantheon

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Following are some previously disclosed LoLdle responses:

June 20, 2023, LoLdle 448: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

June 19, 2023, LoLdle 447: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 446: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 445: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

Sett is the first answer to today's puzzle. Guessing his name may be challenging due to his low pick rate in the current League of Legends meta. However, Ahri's quote should be easy to pinpoint, as many players use her in matches.

Subsequently, Aurelion Sol's ability can be somewhat straightforward to discern as he is among the fan favorites. The LoLdle answer for today's emoji category is Cho’Gath.

Also, Pantheon has a low pick rate in the current LoL patch, making it fairly difficult to recognize his Ruthless splash art.

