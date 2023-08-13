League of Legends LoLdle answers 403: Monday, August 14, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 403rd iteration are now available. The game challenges its players to solve five separate riddles related to iconic League of Legends heroes. It assesses their expertise in a variety of areas, including recognizing characters, recalling specific phrases, interpreting relevant visuals, identifying exclusive skills, and deciphering emojis.

This article will provide the answers to August 14's LoLdle.

Talon, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 403rd edition (August 14, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 14's puzzles are provided below:

Classic: Talon

Talon Quote: Irelia

Irelia Ability: Shaco, Bonus : W

Shaco, : W Emoji: Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger Splash Art: Ahri, Bonus: Challenger Ahri

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Talon, and guessing his name can be quite easy based on hints provided by this game, such as his Noxus region and release year of 2011. August 14's quote mentions dancing and blades, which are connected to Irelia.

Today's ability question features an image of a joker, which is a big hint that suggests the answer is Shaco's Jack in the Box (W) ability. However, the emoji puzzle can be quite difficult to guess, as Heimerdinger has a low pick rate in League of Legends' current meta.

Last but not least, Ahri's Challenger splash art is fairly easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

The answers to LoLdle's 404th edition will be published tomorrow.