League of Legends LoLdle answers 416: Sunday, August 27, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 416th iteration are now available. It can be accessed through the game's official website. A range of five options, including Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, are available, each providing a unique puzzle to solve. Furthermore, players can maintain their streak by solving the puzzles daily.
August 27's LoLdle answers are provided in the section below.
Vayne, Darius, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 416th edition (August 27, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for August 27's puzzles are:
- Classic: Vayne
- Quote: Darius
- Ability: Fizz, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Swain
- Splash Art: Ryze, Bonus: Young Ryze
Based on the provided clues, guessing Vayne's name won't be too difficult. She hails from the region of Demacia and was introduced in League of Legends in 2011. However, answering today's quote question might require in-depth knowledge of the title, as Darius's appearance in casual matches is infrequent.
Guessing the ability will be fairly difficult, as Fizz has a high pick rate in casual games. However, the emoji puzzle is quite tough to decipher since Swain is not popular among LoL players currently.
Last but not least, answering the Young Ryze splash art question is somewhat easy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle answers:
The answers to LoLdle's 417th edition will be published tomorrow.