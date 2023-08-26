League of Legends LoLdle answers 416: Sunday, August 27, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 416th iteration are now available. It can be accessed through the game's official website. A range of five options, including Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, are available, each providing a unique puzzle to solve. Furthermore, players can maintain their streak by solving the puzzles daily.

August 27's LoLdle answers are provided in the section below.

Vayne, Darius, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 416th edition (August 27, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for August 27's puzzles are:

Classic: Vayne

Vayne Quote: Darius

Darius Ability: Fizz, Bonus : R

Fizz, : R Emoji: Swain

Swain Splash Art: Ryze, Bonus: Young Ryze

Based on the provided clues, guessing Vayne's name won't be too difficult. She hails from the region of Demacia and was introduced in League of Legends in 2011. However, answering today's quote question might require in-depth knowledge of the title, as Darius's appearance in casual matches is infrequent.

Guessing the ability will be fairly difficult, as Fizz has a high pick rate in casual games. However, the emoji puzzle is quite tough to decipher since Swain is not popular among LoL players currently.

Last but not least, answering the Young Ryze splash art question is somewhat easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

The answers to LoLdle's 417th edition will be published tomorrow.