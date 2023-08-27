League of Legends LoLdle answers 417: Monday, August 28, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 417th iteration are currently available. While certain League of Legends champions are popular among fans, determining who they are may prove difficult due to this game's intricate questions. This title presents five distinct puzzles related to League of Legends champions and their stories. Provided with some clues, players must correctly identify each solution.

August 28's LoLdle answers can be found in the section below.

Pantheon, Talon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 417th edition (August 28, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for August 28's puzzles are:

Classic: Pantheon

Quote: Talon

Ability: Rumble, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Wukong

Splash Art: Anivia, Bonus: Default Anivia

Based on the provided clues, guessing Pantheon's name won't be too difficult. He hails from the region of Targon and was introduced in League of Legends in 2010. However, answering today's quote question might require in-depth knowledge of the MOBA, as Talon's appearance in casual and ranked matches in that game is infrequent.

Guessing the ability will be fairly easy, as Rumble has a high pick rate in professional games. The emoji puzzle is straightforward to decipher since Wukong is popular among League of Legends players currently.

Last but not least, answering Anivia's default splash art question is pretty easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

The answers to LoLdle's 418th edition will be published tomorrow.