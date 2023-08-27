League of Legends LoLdle answers 417: Monday, August 28, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 417th iteration are currently available. While certain League of Legends champions are popular among fans, determining who they are may prove difficult due to this game's intricate questions. This title presents five distinct puzzles related to League of Legends champions and their stories. Provided with some clues, players must correctly identify each solution.
August 28's LoLdle answers can be found in the section below.
Pantheon, Talon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 417th edition (August 28, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for August 28's puzzles are:
- Classic: Pantheon
- Quote: Talon
- Ability: Rumble, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Wukong
- Splash Art: Anivia, Bonus: Default Anivia
Based on the provided clues, guessing Pantheon's name won't be too difficult. He hails from the region of Targon and was introduced in League of Legends in 2010. However, answering today's quote question might require in-depth knowledge of the MOBA, as Talon's appearance in casual and ranked matches in that game is infrequent.
Guessing the ability will be fairly easy, as Rumble has a high pick rate in professional games. The emoji puzzle is straightforward to decipher since Wukong is popular among League of Legends players currently.
Last but not least, answering Anivia's default splash art question is pretty easy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
The answers to LoLdle's 418th edition will be published tomorrow.