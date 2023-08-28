League of Legends LoLdle answers 418: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 418th iteration are now available. Providing five options, namely Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, LoLdle presents an assortment of puzzles to decipher, each with its own unique twist. Moreover, players who strive to keep their daily streak alive may do so by solving the puzzles every day.

August 29's LoLdle answers can be found in the section below.

Viego, Aurelion Sol, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 418th edition (August 29, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for August 29's puzzles are:

Classic: Viego

Viego Quote: Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol Ability: Mordekaiser, Bonus : W

Mordekaiser, : W Emoji: Irelia

Irelia Splash Art: Olaf, Bonus: Glacial Olaf

Based on the clues, guessing Viego's name won't be too difficult. He hails from the region of the Shadow Isles and was introduced in League of Legends in 2021. That said, answering today's quote question might require in-depth knowledge of LoL, as Aurelion Sol's appearance in casual and ranked matches in that game is infrequent.

Deducing the ability will be fairly difficult, as Mordekaiser has a low pick rate in professional matches. The emoji puzzle is straightforward to decipher since Irelia is popular among League of Legends casual players.

Last but not least, answering Olaf's Glacial splash art question is pretty easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

The answers to LoLdle's 419th edition will be published tomorrow.