League of Legends LoLdle answers 419: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 419th iteration are now available. With five distinct options, such as Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, LoLdle tosses a variety of conundrums to decipher, each offering a significant twist. In addition, those striving to maintain their daily streak can aim to tackle the puzzles regularly and share their success on social media.

August 30's LoLdle answers can be found in the section below.

Elise, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 419th edition (August 30, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for August 30's puzzles are:

Classic: Elise

Elise Quote: Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune Ability: Azir, Bonus : W

Azir, : W Emoji: Alistar

Alistar Splash Art: Xayah, Bonus: Brave Phoenix Xayah

Based on the clues, guessing Elise's name won't be too difficult. She belongs to the region of the Shadow Isles and was introduced in League of Legends in 2012. Following that, answering today's quote puzzle might be somewhat straightforward, as Miss Fortune's appearance in casual matches is quite high.

Deciphering the ability puzzle, however, will be quite easy, as Azir has one of the highest pick rates in professional matches. Subsequently, Alistar's appearance in the game is quite frequent, which will make it easier for fans to deduce the emoji puzzle.

Last but not least, answering Xayah's Brave Phoenix splash art question is quite difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

The answers to LoLdle's 420th edition will be published tomorrow.