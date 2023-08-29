League of Legends LoLdle answers 419: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 419th iteration are now available. With five distinct options, such as Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, LoLdle tosses a variety of conundrums to decipher, each offering a significant twist. In addition, those striving to maintain their daily streak can aim to tackle the puzzles regularly and share their success on social media.
August 30's LoLdle answers can be found in the section below.
Elise, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 419th edition (August 30, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for August 30's puzzles are:
- Classic: Elise
- Quote: Miss Fortune
- Ability: Azir, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Alistar
- Splash Art: Xayah, Bonus: Brave Phoenix Xayah
Based on the clues, guessing Elise's name won't be too difficult. She belongs to the region of the Shadow Isles and was introduced in League of Legends in 2012. Following that, answering today's quote puzzle might be somewhat straightforward, as Miss Fortune's appearance in casual matches is quite high.
Deciphering the ability puzzle, however, will be quite easy, as Azir has one of the highest pick rates in professional matches. Subsequently, Alistar's appearance in the game is quite frequent, which will make it easier for fans to deduce the emoji puzzle.
Last but not least, answering Xayah's Brave Phoenix splash art question is quite difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
The answers to LoLdle's 420th edition will be published tomorrow.