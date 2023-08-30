League of Legends LoLdle answers 420: Thursday, August 31, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 420th iteration are now available. With five diverse choices, including Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, LoLdle throws a range of puzzles to solve, each presenting a unique difficulty. To keep up their daily streak, players can attempt these conundrums repeatedly and flaunt their achievements on various social media platforms.

August 31's LoLdle answers can be found in the section below.

Maokai, Sona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 420th edition (August 31, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for August 31's puzzles are:

Classic: Maokai

Maokai Quote: Sona

Sona Ability: Senna, Bonus : Passive

Senna, : Passive Emoji: Ekko

Ekko Splash Art: Leona, Bonus: Project Leona

Based on the clues, guessing Maokai's name won't be too difficult. He belongs to the Shadow Isles region and was introduced in League of Legends in 2016. Following that, answering today's quote puzzle might be somewhat difficult, as Sona's appearance in casual matches is quite low.

Deciphering the ability puzzle will also be quite tough, as Senna has a low pick rate in professional matches. Subsequently, Ekko's appearance in the game is quite frequent, which will make it easier for fans to deduce the emoji puzzle.

Last but not least, answering Leona's "Project" splash art puzzle is quite difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

