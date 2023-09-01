League of Legends LoLdle answers 421: Friday, September 1, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the game's 421st iteration are now available. With five distinct categories, including Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, this edition ensures players will solve the puzzles quickly. Veterans should be able to maintain their daily winning streak as they likely won't need to reattempt the challenges.

Garen, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 421st edition (September 1, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 1's puzzles are:

Classic: Garen

Garen Quote: Aatrox

Aatrox Ability: Fiora, Bonus : E

Fiora, : E Emoji: Viego

Viego Splash Art: Heimerdinger, Bonus: Default Heimerdinger

Based on the clues, guessing Garen's name won't be too challenging. He belongs to the Demacia region and was introduced in League of Legends in 2010.

The quote puzzle is also quite straightforward, as Aatrox has had a high pick rate in recent times.

Solving the ability puzzle should not be too difficult since Fiora has a high appearance rate in professional matches. Meanwhile, Viego is one of the best junglers in League of Legends, making him an easy guess.

However, figuring out Heimerdinger's Default splash art puzzle should be the easiest of all.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

The answers to LoLdle's 422nd edition will be published tomorrow