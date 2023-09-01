League of Legends LoLdle answers 421: Friday, September 1, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the game's 421st iteration are now available. With five distinct categories, including Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art, this edition ensures players will solve the puzzles quickly. Veterans should be able to maintain their daily winning streak as they likely won't need to reattempt the challenges.
Garen, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 421st edition (September 1, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 1's puzzles are:
- Classic: Garen
- Quote: Aatrox
- Ability: Fiora, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Viego
- Splash Art: Heimerdinger, Bonus: Default Heimerdinger
Based on the clues, guessing Garen's name won't be too challenging. He belongs to the Demacia region and was introduced in League of Legends in 2010.
The quote puzzle is also quite straightforward, as Aatrox has had a high pick rate in recent times.
Solving the ability puzzle should not be too difficult since Fiora has a high appearance rate in professional matches. Meanwhile, Viego is one of the best junglers in League of Legends, making him an easy guess.
However, figuring out Heimerdinger's Default splash art puzzle should be the easiest of all.
