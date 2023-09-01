League of Legends LoLdle answers 422: Saturday, September 2, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 422nd iteration are now available. With five categories, including Classic, Splash Art, Ability, Emoji, and Quote, players must resolve the assigned riddles. Although some of the champions are quite easy to recognize, others require in-depth knowledge of LoL for identification. Furthermore, players can maintain their streak by solving these riddles regularly.
September 2's LoLdle answers can be found below.
Kalista, Gnar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 422nd edition (September 2, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 2's puzzles are:
- Classic: Kalista
- Quote: Gnar
- Ability: Blitzcrank, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Dr. Mundo
- Splash Art: Warwick, Bonus: Hyena Warwick
Based on the clues, guessing Kalista's name won't be too difficult. She belongs to the Shadow Isles region and was introduced in League of Legends in 2014. The quote puzzle is also quite straightforward, as Gnar has witnessed a high pick rate in recent times.
Solving the ability puzzle shouldn't be tough since Blitzcrank has a high appearance rate in professional matches. Meanwhile, Dr. Mundo's emoji puzzle can be quite difficult to identify due to his low pick rate in League of Legends.
However, figuring out Warwick's Hyena splash art puzzle should be pretty tough.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
The answers to LoLdle's 423rd edition will be published tomorrow.