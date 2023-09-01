League of Legends LoLdle answers 422: Saturday, September 2, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 422nd iteration are now available. With five categories, including Classic, Splash Art, Ability, Emoji, and Quote, players must resolve the assigned riddles. Although some of the champions are quite easy to recognize, others require in-depth knowledge of LoL for identification. Furthermore, players can maintain their streak by solving these riddles regularly.

September 2's LoLdle answers can be found below.

Kalista, Gnar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 422nd edition (September 2, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 2's puzzles are:

Classic: Kalista

Kalista Quote: Gnar

Gnar Ability: Blitzcrank, Bonus : Passive

Blitzcrank, : Passive Emoji: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo Splash Art: Warwick, Bonus: Hyena Warwick

Based on the clues, guessing Kalista's name won't be too difficult. She belongs to the Shadow Isles region and was introduced in League of Legends in 2014. The quote puzzle is also quite straightforward, as Gnar has witnessed a high pick rate in recent times.

Solving the ability puzzle shouldn't be tough since Blitzcrank has a high appearance rate in professional matches. Meanwhile, Dr. Mundo's emoji puzzle can be quite difficult to identify due to his low pick rate in League of Legends.

However, figuring out Warwick's Hyena splash art puzzle should be pretty tough.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

The answers to LoLdle's 423rd edition will be published tomorrow.