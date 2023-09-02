League of Legends LoLdle answers 423: Sunday, September 3, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 423rd iteration are now available. This game presents five questions — Classic, Splash Art, Ability, Emoji, and Quote — giving gamers the opportunity to answer each of them. Some champions can be identified easily, but others may require extensive knowledge of LoL. Fans can maintain their winning streak by consistently unraveling these riddles.

September 3's LoLdle answers can be found below.

Wukong, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 423rd edition (September 3, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 3's puzzles are:

Classic: Wukong

Wukong Quote: Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia Ability: K’Sante, Bonus : Passive

K’Sante, : Passive Emoji: Gnar

Gnar Splash Art: Azir, Bonus: Warring Kingdoms Azir

Based on the clues this title provides, guessing Wukong's name won't be too difficult. He belongs to the Ionia region and was brought into League of Legends in 2009. The quote puzzle is also quite straightforward, as Cassiopeia has witnessed a high pick rate in recent times.

Answering the ability question shouldn't be tough since K’Sante has a high appearance rate in professional matches. Subsequently, the emoji puzzle can be quite easy to solve due to Gnar's high pick rate in League of Legends.

Last but not least, figuring out Azir's Warring Kingdoms splash art puzzle might be pretty tough.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

The answers to LoLdle's 424th edition will be published tomorrow.