League of Legends LoLdle answers 424: Monday, September 4, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 424th iteration are now available. Five distinct puzzles are presented by this title: Splash Art, Classic, Emoji, Quote, and Ability. Each of these presents a unique challenge, and familiarity with LoL is necessary to successfully answer them. Fans can go on a winning streak by completing these puzzles with precision regularly.
September 4's LoLdle answers can be found below.
Blitzcrank, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 424th edition (September 4, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 4's puzzles are:
- Classic: Blitzcrank
- Quote: Elise
- Ability: Skarner, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Mordekaiser
- Splash Art: Zeri, Bonus: Withered Rose Zeri
Based on the clues this title provides, guessing Blitzcrank's name won't be too difficult. He belongs to the Zaun region and was added to LoL in 2009. This quote puzzle is also quite straightforward, as Elise has witnessed a high pick rate as a jungler.
Answering the ability question should be tough since Skarner isn't used often in professional matches. Subsequently, the emoji riddle can be somewhat tough to solve due to Mordekaiser's low pick rate in League of Legends.
Last but not least, figuring out Zeri's Withered Rose splash art puzzle should be pretty easy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
The answers to LoLdle's 425th edition will be published tomorrow.