League of Legends LoLdle answers 436: Saturday, September 16, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 436th puzzle are currently available. The game presents five different challenges, including Ability, Quote, Classic, Splash Art, and Emoji. To maintain a daily streak, players must possess comprehensive knowledge and experience of all aspects of League of Legends to solve the puzzles.

This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 16 edition.

Darius, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 436th edition (September 16, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 16's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Darius

Darius Quote: Kled

Kled Ability: Ivern, Bonus : Q

Ivern, : Q Emoji: Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate Splash Art: Thresh, Bonus: Deep Terror Thresh

Guessing Darius's name shouldn't be too difficult for LoL fans, given the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the Noxus region, she made her debut in League of Legends in 2012. The quote riddle should also be difficult to solve since Kled is not frequently used in Riot Games' MOBA.

Identifying Ivern's Q ability can be quite straightforward due to his high pick rate in LoL. Similarly, deciphering the emoji riddle is likely to be easy since Twisted Fate is a popular midlaner in League of Legends.

Coupled with these two, figuring out Thresh's Deep Terror splash art isn't too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

The answers to LoLdle's 437th edition will be published on September 17, 2023.