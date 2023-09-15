League of Legends LoLdle answers 436: Saturday, September 16, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 436th puzzle are currently available. The game presents five different challenges, including Ability, Quote, Classic, Splash Art, and Emoji. To maintain a daily streak, players must possess comprehensive knowledge and experience of all aspects of League of Legends to solve the puzzles.
This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 16 edition.
Darius, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 436th edition (September 16, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 16's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Darius
- Quote: Kled
- Ability: Ivern, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Twisted Fate
- Splash Art: Thresh, Bonus: Deep Terror Thresh
Guessing Darius's name shouldn't be too difficult for LoL fans, given the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the Noxus region, she made her debut in League of Legends in 2012. The quote riddle should also be difficult to solve since Kled is not frequently used in Riot Games' MOBA.
Identifying Ivern's Q ability can be quite straightforward due to his high pick rate in LoL. Similarly, deciphering the emoji riddle is likely to be easy since Twisted Fate is a popular midlaner in League of Legends.
Coupled with these two, figuring out Thresh's Deep Terror splash art isn't too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
The answers to LoLdle's 437th edition will be published on September 17, 2023.