League of Legends patch 11.20 preview details: Irelia takes a big hit to her AD ratios

With League of Legends patch 11.20 set to go live in exactly a week, Riot Games is opening up about some changes that players can expect when the update drops.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay designer Riot Plox tweeted some of the details that the developers will be looking to introduce in 11.20.

It’s important to note that the changes arriving in the upcoming update will not reflect in the Worlds Championship. The event will be held on 11.19, so the changes for 11.20 are aimed primarily at solo-queue.

Moreover, the changes listed below are tentative and subject to change before the official patch. This is because the League of Legends developers will be testing them out extensively on the PBE server.

The highlight of 11.20 will be the tweaks coming to Amumu, Irelia, and Udyr, as Riot looks to balance out some of the champions before preseason 12 comes knocking.

League of Legends patch 11.20 preview details

1) League of Legends system nerfs

Smite Healing

Max Health Healing: 15%>>>10% III Krug/Gromp Base AD: 78 >>> 74

2) League of Legends system buffs

Imperial Mandate

Initial Hit Damage: 36-60 >>> 45-75 III Bugfix: Properly attributes mark damage/kill credit to whoever hits the mark

3) League of Legends champion nerfs

Taliyah (Jungle)

Subsequent Hit Monster Damage: 80% >>> 75%

Amumu

Q Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 >>> 70/95/120/145/170 III Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 70

Singed

E Damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+75% AP) >>> 50/60/70/80/90 (+60% AP)

Jarvan IV

P Damage: 10% Current HP >>> 8% Current HP

Irelia

Passive AD Ratio: 30% >>> 20%

Shen

P Shield: 60-111 >>> 50-101

4) League of Legends champion buffs

Darius

W Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 >>>5 at all ranks

Elise

Base Health: 534 >>>555 || AR/lvl: 3.35 >>> 4

Hecarim

W Cooldown: 22/21/20/19/18 >>> 18 at all ranks III Nonchamp Heal Cap: 90/120/150/180/210 >>> 120/150/180/210/240

Udyr

R Cone Damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 >>> 60/110/160/210/260/310

