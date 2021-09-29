League of Legends patch 11.20 preview details: Irelia takes a big hit to her AD ratios

With League of Legends patch 11.20 set to go live in exactly a week, Riot Games is opening up about some changes that players can expect when the update drops.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay designer Riot Plox tweeted some of the details that the developers will be looking to introduce in 11.20.
It’s important to note that the changes arriving in the upcoming update will not reflect in the Worlds Championship. The event will be held on 11.19, so the changes for 11.20 are aimed primarily at solo-queue.
Moreover, the changes listed below are tentative and subject to change before the official patch. This is because the League of Legends developers will be testing them out extensively on the PBE server.
The highlight of 11.20 will be the tweaks coming to Amumu, Irelia, and Udyr, as Riot looks to balance out some of the champions before preseason 12 comes knocking.
League of Legends patch 11.20 preview details
1) League of Legends system nerfs
Smite Healing
- Max Health Healing: 15%>>>10% III Krug/Gromp Base AD: 78 >>> 74
2) League of Legends system buffs
Imperial Mandate
- Initial Hit Damage: 36-60 >>> 45-75 III Bugfix: Properly attributes mark damage/kill credit to whoever hits the mark
3) League of Legends champion nerfs
Taliyah (Jungle)
- Subsequent Hit Monster Damage: 80% >>> 75%
Amumu
- Q Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 >>> 70/95/120/145/170 III Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 70
Singed
- E Damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+75% AP) >>> 50/60/70/80/90 (+60% AP)
Jarvan IV
- P Damage: 10% Current HP >>> 8% Current HP
Irelia
- Passive AD Ratio: 30% >>> 20%
Shen
- P Shield: 60-111 >>> 50-101
4) League of Legends champion buffs
Darius
- W Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 >>>5 at all ranks
Elise
- Base Health: 534 >>>555 || AR/lvl: 3.35 >>> 4
Hecarim
- W Cooldown: 22/21/20/19/18 >>> 18 at all ranks III Nonchamp Heal Cap: 90/120/150/180/210 >>> 120/150/180/210/240
Also Read
Udyr
- R Cone Damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 >>> 60/110/160/210/260/310