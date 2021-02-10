League of Legends patch 11.4 preview: Massive changes to items and champions

With the next big League of Legends patch right around the corner, Riot Games has given players a small heads up on some of the tentative changes that the MOBA will be receiving this time around.

League of Legends’ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has outlined some of the changes that will be coming in patch 11.4.

11.4 Preview with full changes.



Nearly final but a few things may still change. pic.twitter.com/RvelKoau9E — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 9, 2021

There will be a lot of champions on the nerf and buff block, along with significant tweaks to League of Legends items that have the Grievous Wounds passive.

Here is a list of some of the tentative changes coming in League of Legends patch 11.4.

League of Legends patch 11.4 preview details

League of Legends Champion Updates

Amumu

E base damage: 75-155 ⇒ 75-175.

Braum

R cooldown 140-100 ⇒ 120-80 seconds.

Caitlyn

Attack damage per level 3.3 ⇒ 3.8.

Attack speed per level 3.5% ⇒ 4%.

Camille

W cooldown 15-9 ⇒ 17-11.

Fiora

Passive damage 2.5% (+4.5% per 100 attack damage) ⇒ 3% (+5.5% per 100 attack damage).

Jinx

Base health 550 ⇒ 610.

Kai’Sa

Q base damage per missile 45-110 ⇒ 40-100; max single target 101.25-247.5 ⇒ 90-225; evolved max 168-412.5 ⇒ 150-375.

Katarina

R on-hit damage modifier 25% ⇒ 25/30/35%, physical damage per dagger 15% base attack damage (1 + 0.66 bonus attack speed) ⇒ 16% (1 + 0.8).

Lee Sin

Q cooldown 11-7 ⇒ 10-6.

Renekton

Q healing from minions 3-9 ⇒ 3-7, empowered healing 9-27 ⇒ 9-21.

Samira

[Removed] E can dash to allies.

E dash speed 2050 ⇒ 1600.

W duration 1 ⇒ 0.75 seconds.

Q damage ratio 100 ⇒ 80-110% total attack damage.

Passive melee damage bonus ratio 7.5 ⇒ 3.5-9.5% total attack damage.

R cooldown 3 ⇒ 8 seconds.

Skarner

Base health 601 ⇒ 580.

Health per level 90 ⇒ 85.

Soraka

Q movement speed bonus 15-25 ⇒ 20-30%.

W base heal 90-230 ⇒ 100-240.

Talon

W cooldown 9 ⇒ 9-7, outgoing bonus attack damage ratio 0.4 ⇒ 0.55 seconds.

Tryndamere

Base attack damage 69 ⇒ 72.

Urgot

W on-hit damage effectiveness 50% ⇒ 75%.

Varus

W active 0-50 ⇒ 0-80% increased damage based on Q range.

W max 9-21 ⇒ 10.8 ⇒ 25.2% missing health damage.

Veigar

Q mana cost 40-60 ⇒ 30-60.

R cooldown 120-80 ⇒ 120-60 seconds.

Viego

Q [new] healing ⇒ 100% vs minions.

League of Legends Item Updates

Chempunk Chainsword

Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Cosmic Drive

[Removed] Movement speed on-spell hit.

[New] If you have 160 ability power, gain 20 ability haste and 10-30 move speed.

Ability haste 30 ⇒ 20.

Everfrost

Cast time 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.15.

Spell delay unchanged.

Build path “Lost Chapter” + “Blasting Wand”+ 1250 gold ⇒ “Lost Chapter” + “Blasting Wand” + “Kindlegem” + 450 gold.

Health 200 ⇒ 250.

Active damage 100 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 125 (+35% ability power).

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Attacked speed 40% ⇒ 45%.

Moonstone Renewer

Base heal 70-100 ⇒ 50-100 (by champion level).

Morellonomicon

Ability power 70 ⇒ 80.

Mortal Reminder