League of Legends patch 11.5 preview introduces nerfs to Udyr while buffing Trundle and Sejuani

With the League of Legends patch 11.5 update around the corner, Riot Games has provided a sneak peek at some of the tentative changes planned.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined a few changes that the devs have in mind.

11.5 Patch Preview



There are a number of these where we're targeting nerfs or buffs on a specific position, so some of the changes will be skewed towards that.



Full changes should be ready tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/P93cugmvqo — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 22, 2021

The previous patch 11.4 brought a significant amount of tweaks to the self-healing factor in-game. And with 11.5, Riot is targeting specific positions to further balance the game, as some champions are still a bit too overpowered with the new Mythic Item sets.

Picks like Udyr, Seraphine (bot), and Shaco (support) are some of the most broken and hard-to-counter champions in League of Legends at the moment.

Riot will be looking to scale down a lot of their oppressive nature and tone down their impact in patch 11.5.

Moreover, underwhelming jungle picks like Trundle and Sejuani will receive some much-needed love. They might just make their way back to the jungle meta once the version goes live.

Previewing League of Legends patch 11.5’s champion changes

Azir has had a 43% winrate for the whole of s11... now he got a buff and it rose to 46%



He was playable for 3 patches, and now he's getting nerfed again, on a 46% winrate — stoez (@stoez___) February 22, 2021

All the champions mentioned in the League of Legends patch 11.5 preview changes are tentative, and the tweaks made to their kit may not make it through to the final update.

Champion nerfs:

Seraphine (Bot carry)

Udyr

Rammus

Shaco (Support)

Rell

Azir

Senna (Guinsoo interaction)

Grags

In both League of Legends’ pro play and standard matchmaking, Senna has been quite an oppressive pick since players discovered her Kraken Slayer + Guinsoo's Rageblade item combo.

Her passive makes her scale infinitely, and with her new item path, she becomes incredibly difficult to deal with during the late game. So, Riot trying to tone her down in patch 11.5 will be quite welcome.

Champion buffs:

Pyke

Karma

Trundle

Master Yi

Sejuani

Jax

Kog’Maw

All of these champions have been quite underwhelming in League of Legends Season 11 and will receive some much-needed love in the upcoming patch update.