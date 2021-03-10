League of Legends patch 11.6 preview highlights Xin Zhao rework updates and jungle buffs

League of Legends patch 11.6 will bring in a lot of updates that will nerf some of the overpowered picks in the game and buff those that have been underperforming since Season 11 hit.

11.6 Patch Preview with the tentative changes.



Some of these are still probably getting some small adjustments but it's nearly done. Thanks for the feedback so far. pic.twitter.com/soiI365zvG — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 9, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the patch preview for 11.6 and highlighted some details regarding what players can expect in the upcoming update.

Champions like Lillia, Renekton and Hecarim have been some of the more oppressive picks in League of Legends. They have single-handedly taken over matches in both pro-play and standard matchmaking. As a result, they will be seeing some nerfs this time around.

Le Blanc and Sylas, on the other hand, will be receiving some much-needed love in League of Legends patch 11.6. Minor buffs will be provided to them so that they do not feel as underwhelming as they used to.

Moreover, Akali will be receiving major tweaks to her kit, which might just effectively change her playstyle from the early to the mid-game mark.

Xin Zhao will also be getting a minor rework to his kit in League of Legends patch 11.6, while the jungle will be set for some quality of life updates.

League of Legends patch 11.6 preview

#1. League of Legends Item Nerfs:

Ravenous Hunter Rune: base Omnivamp: 1% >>> 0% Omnivamp Per Stack: 17% >>> 1.5%

base Omnivamp: 1% >>> 0% Omnivamp Per Stack: 17% >>> 1.5% Fleet Footwork: Heal AP Ratio 30 >>> 20%

Heal AP Ratio 30 >>> 20% Blade of the Ruined King: Life Steal: 12% >>> 10%; Siphon Damage: 40 - 120 >>> 40 - 150

Life Steal: 12% >>> 10%; Siphon Damage: 40 - 120 >>> 40 - 150 Sterak’s Gage: Bloodlust: Healing from each stack beyond the first is reduced by 50%

Bloodlust: Healing from each stack beyond the first is reduced by 50% Stridebreaker: Health 300 >>> 200

Health 300 >>> 200 Seeker’s Armguard: Armour per kill 1 >>> 0.5 (max stack 30 >>>15)

Armour per kill 1 >>> 0.5 (max stack 30 >>>15) Verdant Barrier: MR per kill 0.5 >>> .03 (Max 15 >>> 9); AP 25 >>> 20

MR per kill 0.5 >>> .03 (Max 15 >>> 9); AP 25 >>> 20 Void Staff: Ability Power 65 >>> 70, cost: 2500 >>> 2700

#2. League of Legends Item Buffs:

Shureliya’s Battlesong: Inspire cooldown (active): 90 seconds >>> 75 seconds

Inspire cooldown (active): 90 seconds >>> 75 seconds Luden’s Tempest: (NEW) Dealing ability damage to champions reduces cooldown by 0.5s (max 6 per ability)

(NEW) Dealing ability damage to champions reduces cooldown by 0.5s (max 6 per ability) Sunfire Aegis: Ability Haste 15 >>> 20; Immolate Damage per stack: +10% >>> +12%

Ability Haste 15 >>> 20; Immolate Damage per stack: +10% >>> +12% Rabbadon’s Deathcap: Cost 3800 >>> 3600

#3. League of Legends Item Adjustments:

Immortal Shieldbow: Lifesteal 12% >>> 10%, Lifeline Lifesteal Increase: Removed; New Passive: Gain 25% - 50% Attack Speed on proc; Shield Amount: 250 - 700 >>> 300- 800

Lifesteal 12% >>> 10%, Lifeline Lifesteal Increase: Removed; New Passive: Gain 25% - 50% Attack Speed on proc; Shield Amount: 250 - 700 >>> 300- 800 Teleport Summoner Spell: Teleport now removes Respawn Homeguards; Teleport now removes Homeguards; Movement Speed: 30 / 40/ 50% >>> 50% cooldown : 420 - 240 >>> 420 - 210

Teleport now removes Respawn Homeguards; Teleport now removes Homeguards; Movement Speed: 30 / 40/ 50% >>> 50% cooldown : 420 - 240 >>> 420 - 210 Liandry’s Anguish: Gain 5% Magic Penetration per stack against burning targets (max 15%) >>> Deal up to 12% bonus magic damage on their bonus health (maxed at 1250 bonus HP).

Gain 5% Magic Penetration per stack against burning targets (max 15%) >>> Deal up to 12% bonus magic damage on their bonus health (maxed at 1250 bonus HP). Ironspike Whip: Cost 1200 >>> 1100; Cooldown 15s >>> 20s (to match mythic)

Cost 1200 >>> 1100; Cooldown 15s >>> 20s (to match mythic) Base Healing: 70 >>> 90

70 >>> 90 Gromp Jungle Camp: Experience 125 - 168.75 >>> 135 - 182.25

#4. League of Legends Champion Nerfs:

Hecarim: Q damage 60 - 228 >>> 60 - 208

Q damage 60 - 228 >>> 60 - 208 Karthus: Q damage 45 - 125 >>> 45 - 115

Q damage 45 - 125 >>> 45 - 115 Urgot: W on Hit Modifier :: 75% >>> 50%

W on Hit Modifier :: 75% >>> 50% Lillia: R cooldown 130 - 90 >>> 150 - 110

R cooldown 130 - 90 >>> 150 - 110 Renekton: R bonus health 250 - 750 >>> 250 - 550

R bonus health 250 - 750 >>> 250 - 550 Gnar: Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.593

#5 Champion Buffs:

Le Blanc: W mana Cost 60 - 120 >>> 60 - 100

W mana Cost 60 - 120 >>> 60 - 100 Sylas : P Attack Speed : 80% >>> 125%; W : CD 13 - 7 >>> 13 - 6

P Attack Speed : 80% >>> 125%; W : CD 13 - 7 >>> 13 - 6 Pyke: Phantom Undertow (E): Cooldown: 15 >>> 15 / 14/ 13/ 12/ 11

Phantom Undertow (E): Cooldown: 15 >>> 15 / 14/ 13/ 12/ 11 Volibear Jungle: W heal against wounded monsters 50 >>> 100%; E damage cap 150 - 750 >>> 750

#6. League of Legends Akali Updates:

Akali will be receiving major tweaks to her kit in League of Legends patch 11.6 (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stab

Health :: 575 >» 500

Per level HP:: >» 105

Assassin's Mark (P)

Energy Restore removed

Five Point Strike (Q)

Energy Cos: 120-100 >» 130-70

REMOVED: Bonus damage to minions at level 9

Twilight Shroud (W)

NEW: Also increases max energy by 80

Shuriken Flip (E)

Total Damage: 100 - 380 (+70% AD) (+100+ AP) >>> 100 - 450 (+85% AD) (+120

Percentage of Total Damage on Initial Hit :: 50 > 30

Percentage of Total Damage on Secondary Hit :: 50 > » 70

Perfect Execution (R)

R1 Damage Type:: Physical >>> Magic

R1 Damage Amount:: 125 / 225 / 325(+50% bonus AD) >>> 80/ 220 / 360 (+50% bonus AD) (+30% AP)

#7. League of Legends Xin Zhao mini rework updates

Xin Zhao will also be getting a minor rework to his kit in League of Legends patch 11.6 (Image via Riot Games)

Determination (P)

Heal Amount :: 10 - 112 (+10% AD) (+40% API) >>> 7 - 92 (+10% AD) (+55% AP)

Three Talon Strike (Q)

Bonus Physical Damage :: 20 / 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 >>> 16 / 25 / 34 / 43 / 52

Wind Becomes Lightning (W)

Cooldown I2 - 8s >>> 12 - 6s

W2 Range: 900 >>> 1000

Mana Cost :: 45 >>> 60

W2 Ability Power Ratio 0% >>> 50%

W Cast Time:: 0.5 - 04s (based on Attack Speed) >>> 0.5s

Reduced Minion Damage:: 50% >>> 50% - 0% from levels 1-16

W2 now Challenges Champions/Monsters and provides vision of the target for 3 seconds.

Thrust Damage increases by up to 33% based on Cnbc Strike Chance.

QoL / Visual Clanty update to W hitbox and indicators

Audacious Charge (e)

Cooldown 12s >>> 11s

Dash Speed:: 3000 >>> 2500

Cast range is increased to 1100 on Challenged targets

Crescent Guard (R)

Duration:: 3s (extended by basic attacks attacks and spells) >>> 5s

New Ability Power Ratio:: 0% >>>110%