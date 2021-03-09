Riot outlines massive updates to lifesteal items in League of Legends patch 11.6 preview

With the next League of Legends update right around the corner, Riot Games is slowly rolling out some tentative changes on the PBE server to test some of the updates that they want to introduce.

The League of Legends meta has shifted with the item system overhaul in patch 10.23 and the introduction of the Mythic sets. It now prioritizes the champions who make use of items that come with passive omnivamp and lifesteal.

Self-healing has become a major concern in the MOBA. With the amount of buffs that Grievous Wounds got in the last few updates, enchanter supports have been rendered completely useless.

League of Legends fans called for nerfs to items that come with a lot of self-heal, and it would seem that Riot is finally set to address those demands.

Patch Preview for 11.6. Includes:



-Systemic healing reduced

-Xin Zhao mini upgrade

-And the usual targeting of outliers (strong and weak) pic.twitter.com/nOWK1loOkl — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 8, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the patch preview for 11.6. He highlighted some of the tentative item changes that might be arriving in the upcoming update.

Sterak’s Gage, Blade of the Ruined King and the Ravenous Hunter rune will receive the nerf hammer this time around. Meanwhile, Luden’s Tempest and Rabbadon’s Deathcap will be shown some much-needed love.

Tentative item changes coming in League of Legends patch 11.6

Testing round 2 of systemic healing reduction for 11.6



In some cases this will be nerfs but in others it will be shifting stats keeping power neutral



Hopefully this is the last set of these and we can be in a good state where healing is a notable choice and not a baseline pic.twitter.com/MT7NByhZeJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 5, 2021

#1. League of Legends item nerfs

Here are the tentative item changes made in the League of Legends PBE server, according to Surrender@20:

Sterak's Gage

[New] Bloodlust passive now notes "Stacks beyond the first heal for 50% less."

Blade of the Ruined King

Life Steal: 12% >>> 10%

Siphon Damage: 40 - 120 >>> 40 - 150

Ravenous Hunter

Base omnivamp: 1% >>> 0%

Omnivamp per stack: 1.7% >>> 1.5%

#2. League of Legends item buffs

Here are the tentative item changes made in the League of Legends PBE server according to Surrender@20:

Shurelya's Battlesong

Inspire active cooldown lowered from 90s to 75s

#3. League of Legends item adjustments

Here are the tentative item changes made in the League of Legends PBE server according to Surrender@20:

Immortal Shieldbow (Slight nerf for melee, slight buff for ranged)

Lifesteal 12% >>> 10%

[Removed] Lifesteal increase

[New] 25-50% Attack Speed on proc

Shield amount increased from 250-700 to 300-800

Teleport

Cooldown changed from [420 - 240] to [420 - 210]

Movespeed changed from [30 / 40 / 50%] to [50 %]

"this version of TP removes the homeguard MS from both the revive homeguards & the post-20-minute homeguards."

With patch 11.6, the League of Legends devs will be looking to bring in a significant amount of item tweaks to help balance the game. The new update is all set to go live on the 16th of March.