League of Legends patch 13.15 to nerf AP Kai'Sa and change Statikk Shiv synergy with Night Harvester

League of Legends patch 13.15 will be introducing a significant amount of nerfs to AP Kai'Sa, along with changing how Statikk Shiv synergizes with Night Harvester. It will be one of the more important balance patches in Season 13’s Split 2, as the changes are expected to significantly impact the LoL professional scene.

In recent weeks, AP Kai'Sa and LeBlanc’s hybrid build with Shiv and Harvester has been one of the most dominant builds in both pro-play and standard matchmaking. Hence, when talking about the upcoming changes in League of Legends patch 13.15, RiotPhroxzon from the balance team stated the following:

“We're nerfing AP Kaisa next patch and are changing the Shiv + Night Harvester synergy to require ability hit, like other Item spell effects (Ludens, etc) [for LB] We're still continuing to monitor Shiv, but think it's ~appropriate for most users. (Quinn, Zeri, Sivir, Vayne, etc)”

Ever since its re-introduction in LoL, Statikk Shiv has become one of the most controversial items in the MOBA.

Statikk Shiv expected to receive continuous changes in future League of Legends updates

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We're nerfing AP Kaisa next patch and are changing the Shiv + Night Harvester synergy to require ability hit, like other Item spell effects (Ludens, etc) [for LB]



We're still continuing to monitor Shiv, but think it's ~appropriate for most users. (Quinn, Zeri, Sivir, Vayne, etc)

Statikk Shiv has been one of the most problematic items in League of Legends ever since it was re-introduced in the game a couple of patches ago. It allowed teams to create poke compositions that could clear out minion waves in the blink of an eye.

The LeBlanc poke build with Statikk Shiv and Night Harvester has become a menace to deal with in recent weeks. It synergizes incredibly well with her kit, allowing her to Distortion and poke with an auto attack and then snap back out.

LeBlanc is quite hard to kill because of all the mobility skills in her arsenal. With the poke build, she is able to whittle down the enemy frontline by just occasionally throwing out an auto-attack.

AP Kai'Sa, on the other hand, would abuse the Void Seeker ability to poke the enemy from a distance. This gets much harder to deal with as the game progresses and she builds more AP items.

Fortunately, both AP Kai'Sa and Statikk Shiv will be getting changes in League of Legends patch 13.15, with Riot keeping a close eye on other Statikk Shiv builds. The item will likely receive more changes in future updates as well, with the developers looking to balance the meta ahead of Worlds 2023.