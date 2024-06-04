League of Legends patch 14.12 preview: Xayah buffs, Corki adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 14.12 preview has been released, and many champions are expected to get an update with the official launch of the patch. There are plenty of changes regarding the ADC role, as Ezreal and Xayah are getting buffs for not being popular picks in the pro or solo queue meta recently. Also, Corki is being tweaked, as he's been one of the top midlane champions now, so these changes might shake things up a bit more for him.

This piece will outline all the modifications in the League of Legends patch 14.12 preview.

League of Legends patch 14.12 preview

Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, who is the lead gameplay designer for League of Legends, has published the League of Legends patch 14.12 preview.

Notably, these champions and system adjustments will be tested on the LoL PBE servers first. Thus, these are not the final changes, as there may be modifications made to these updates when the patch goes live on the main server next week.

The following are the changes in the League of Legends patch 14.12 preview:

1) Champion buffs:

Ezreal

Karma

Naafiri

Nilah

Talon

Vladimir

Xayah

Yone

Yuumi

2) Champion nerfs:

Akali

Akshan

Ashe

Bliztcrank

Master Yi

Rek’Sai

Skarner

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Varus

3) Champion adjustments:

Aatrox

Corki

4) System buffs:

Serylda’s Grudge

5) System nerfs:

First Strike

6) System adjustments

AD/Attack speed/Crit items (Scout’s Slingshot, Noonquiver, Statikk Shiv, Lord Dominik’s Regards)

7) Rune changes

First Strike

This League of Legends patch 14.12 preview highlights the focus on ADCs. Ezreal and Xayah are being given buffs that are centered around them as a means to establish their presence within the game and stand against the best ADCs in the current meta.

Regarding the Corki adjustment, the developers believe that Corki's lethality-specific builds make his early game too strong, which coerces any player piloting him into leaning on the Q build. It is expected that his damage nerfs will tone down his overpowering early game, but not at the expense of compromising his late game.

Developers have also reported that First Strike is too strong in the early game with the flat gold; hence, they are reducing it to an extent where it is not overpowering at any stage of the game.

Read more: LoL patch 14.11 notes

When will the League of Legends patch 14.12 hit the live server?

League of Legends patch 14.12 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Downtimes during the patching will happen in different regions:

PT : 3 AM (North America)

: 3 AM (North America) GMT : 5 AM (Europe West)

: 5 AM (Europe West) CET : 3 AM (Europe North East)

: 3 AM (Europe North East) KST: 8 AM (South Korea)

The downtime will take place at the start of patching. Furthermore, the matchmaking queues will be disabled approximately three to four hours beforehand.

