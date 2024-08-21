League of Legends patch 14.17 preview: The final patch before Worlds 2024

The League of Legends patch 14.17 preview is now available, with @RiotPhroxzon revealing the forthcoming adjustments for the MOBA on X. This patch primarily aims to refine the meta in anticipation of LoL Worlds 2024, which kicks off on September 25. In addition to several modifications targeting ADCs, the update seeks to enhance the viability of a mix of ranged and melee Support champions.

That said, this piece showcases the League of Legends patch 14.17 preview in detail.

All champion buffs in League of Legends patch 14.17 preview

1) Caitlyn

W Cooldown : 30/24/19/15/12 → 26/22/18/14/10

: 30/24/19/15/12 → 26/22/18/14/10 AS Ratio: 0.594 → 0.610

2) Graves

Q Cooldown : 13-7 → 13-6

: 13-7 → 13-6 Q1 Damage: 45-105 → 45-125

3) Kindred

Q Attack Speed : 30% → 35%

: 30% → 35% E Flat Damage : 80-160 + 80% bonus AD → 80-200 + 100% bonus AD

: 80-160 + 80% bonus AD → 80-200 + 100% bonus AD E Cooldown: 14-10 → 14-8

4) Lissandra

Q Damage : 80-200 → 80-220

: 80-200 → 80-220 R Slow: 30/45/75% → 45/60/75%

5) Ryze

Q Damage : 70-150→75-155

: 70-150→75-155 R Cooldown: 210-150 → 180-140

6) Twisted Fate

Q Damage: 60-220 → 60-240

7) Varus

Q Damage : 15-235 + 1.25-1.45 total AD → 90-370 +1.5-1.9 bonus AD (it's a nerf to tank builds and a buff otherwise)

: 15-235 + 1.25-1.45 total AD → 90-370 +1.5-1.9 bonus AD (it's a nerf to tank builds and a buff otherwise) E bonus AD Ratio: 90% → 110%

All champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 14.17 preview

1) Aurora

R Damage: 200/325/450 → 175/275/375

2) Ashe

Base HP: 640 → 610

3) Brand

Passive Damage cap to monsters added: Dot 30 DPS and Explosion 250/325/400/475 at 1/6/11/16

4) Ezreal

Base AD: 62 → 60

5) Katarina

P AP Ratio: 70/80/90/100 → 60/70/80/90 at 1/6/11/16

6) Kennen

Q AP Ratio: 85% → 75%

7) LeBlanc

Q AP Ratio : 45% → 40%

: 45% → 40% W AP Ratio: 75% → 70%

8) Lillia

Passive Damage cap to monsters: 70-150 → 70-100

9) Pyke

Base Armor: 37 → 33

10) Rumble

Passive Max Health Damage: 6% → 5%

11) Senna

Q Heal : 40-120 + 80% AP → 40-100 + 60% AP (unchanged AD ratio)

: 40-120 + 80% AP → 40-100 + 60% AP (unchanged AD ratio) R Shield AP Ratio: 70% → 50%

12) Seraphine

W Shield : 60-160 → 60-140

: 60-160 → 60-140 W Cooldown: 22-18 → 22

13) Sylas

W Damage AP Ratio: 70% → 60%

All system nerfs in League of Legends patch 14.17 preview

1) Absorb Life

Heal on kill

Level 1-5 : 1-5 → 1-2

: 1-5 → 1-2 Level 6-10 : 6-11 → 3-7

: 6-11 → 3-7 Level 11-18: 12-23 → 9-23

2) Cut Down

Damage Threshold: 50% health → 60% health

3) Fleet Footwork

Heal : 5-120 → 5-100

: 5-120 → 5-100 Move Speed: 20% for 1.25s → 15% for 1s

4) Celestial Opposition

Slow: 60% for 2s → 50% for 1.5s

5) Warmog's Armor

Price : 3100 → 3300

: 3100 → 3300 Warmog's Heart Move Speed: 10% → 5%

The upcoming LoL patch aims to introduce additional mages to the Midlane, further weaken AD options, enhance a few AD Junglers, and systematically reduce the effectiveness of some excessively strong tank Support items.

Nevertheless, the upcoming patch holds significant importance, as it will serve as the patch for LoL Worlds 2024. Teams like GenG, Bilibili Gaming, and other elite squads have been dominating the competitive landscape utilizing champions such as Kennen, Rumble, Lillia, and others. With these champions facing nerfs, fans may be eager to observe how the biggest tournament in LoL unfolds.

This covers the League of Legends patch 14.17 preview notes.

