"The forest holds many surprises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 776 (Wednesday, August 21, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 21, 2024, are now available. This online game presents you with challenges centered around the champions of League of Legends and their rich lore. By regularly solving all five puzzles in its latest set, you can maintain your winning streak.
Here is the Quote puzzle from the 776th edition of LoLdle:
"The forest holds many surprises."
Teemo, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 776th edition (August 21, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 21, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Teemo
- Quote: Zyra
- Ability: Kennen, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Lillia
- Splash Art: Urgot, Bonus: Default Urgot
The Classic riddle featured in LoLdle on August 21, 2024, centers around Teemo, a character who made his debut in League of Legends in 2009. Meanwhile, the Quote question shifts its attention to Zyra.
The Ability puzzle features icons representing Kennen's E ability, referred to as Lightning Rush. The Emoji puzzle, on the other hand, features symbols associated with Lillia, a champion favored by Jungle players in League of Legends.
Lastly, the Splash Art riddle centers around Urgot's "Default" skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
- LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn
- LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled
- LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion
- LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand
- LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen
- LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai
- LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 765 (August 10): Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina
- LoLdle 764 (August 9): Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 763 (August 8): Azir, Vayne, Gwen, Lucian, and Annie
- LoLdle 762 (August 7): Jayce, Mordekaiser, Swain, Fiddlesticks, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 761 (August 6): Ezreal, Sejuani, Naafiri, Udyr, Soraka
The answers to the 777th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 22, 2024.
