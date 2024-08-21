"The forest holds many surprises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 776 (Wednesday, August 21, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 21, 2024, are now available. This online game presents you with challenges centered around the champions of League of Legends and their rich lore. By regularly solving all five puzzles in its latest set, you can maintain your winning streak.

Here is the Quote puzzle from the 776th edition of LoLdle:

"The forest holds many surprises."

Teemo, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 776th edition (August 21, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 21, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Teemo

: Teemo Quote : Zyra

: Zyra Ability : Kennen, Bonus : E

: Kennen, : E Emoji : Lillia

: Lillia Splash Art: Urgot, Bonus: Default Urgot

The Classic riddle featured in LoLdle on August 21, 2024, centers around Teemo, a character who made his debut in League of Legends in 2009. Meanwhile, the Quote question shifts its attention to Zyra.

The Ability puzzle features icons representing Kennen's E ability, referred to as Lightning Rush. The Emoji puzzle, on the other hand, features symbols associated with Lillia, a champion favored by Jungle players in League of Legends.

Lastly, the Splash Art riddle centers around Urgot's "Default" skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise

Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo

Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain

Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn

Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled

Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion

Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand

Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen

Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai

Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia

Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia LoLdle 765 (August 10): Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina

Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina LoLdle 764 (August 9): Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath

Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath LoLdle 763 (August 8): Azir, Vayne, Gwen, Lucian, and Annie

Azir, Vayne, Gwen, Lucian, and Annie LoLdle 762 (August 7): Jayce, Mordekaiser, Swain, Fiddlesticks, Renata Glasc

Jayce, Mordekaiser, Swain, Fiddlesticks, Renata Glasc LoLdle 761 (August 6): Ezreal, Sejuani, Naafiri, Udyr, Soraka

The answers to the 777th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 22, 2024.

