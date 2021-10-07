League of Legends Play-In stage Day 2 standings

10 Teams qualified for Play-In stage of the League of Legends Worlds tournament. After two days of play, they've battled against each other and have nearly solidified their places heading into the second round where one team will automatically advance to the Group stage and three others will compete for the last spot in their group. The League of Legends teams were split into two groups, promptly labeled A and B.

Group A consists of LNG Esports, Red Canids, Infinity Esports, PEACE, and Hanwha Life Esports while group B is home to Cloud9, Galatasaray Esports, Unicorns of Love, DetonatioN FocusMe, and Beyond Gaming. C9 and LNG Esports were the favorites of their League of Legends groups heading into Day 1, and they hold the top spots as predicted. Here are the standings after two days of matches and what teams need to do to secure a chance in the Group stage.

Play-In standings for the League of Legends teams after Day 2

Group A

1st - LNG Esports: 3-0

2nd - Hanwha Life Esports: 3-1

3rd - PEACE: 1-2

4th - Red Canids: 1-2

5th - Infinity Esports: 0-3

Every League of Legends team except for Hanwha Life Esports have one game left to play on Day 3, leaving Hanwha with a clenched spot heading into round 2. If LNG Esports beats Infinity Esports, the team currently at last place, they'll finish 4-0 and effectively punch their ticket to the Worlds Group stage.

If Red Canids manage to beat PEACE in their League of Legends match, they'll move into the third place spot, pushing PEACE into fourth place. However, this is riding on LNG's match and if they can beat Infinity Esports. If this happens, then Red Canids vs. PEACE will be battling for third and fourth place and will then have to face each other again in round 2 right after.

Group B

1st - Cloud9: 3-0

2nd - DetonatioN FocusMe: 2-1

3rd - Galatasaray Esports: 2-2

4th - Beyond Gaming: 1-2

5th - Unicorns of Love: 0-3

Cloud9 has wrapped up first place with a strong 3-0 performance over the first two days, beating BYG, DFM, and GS. Galatasary gave Cloud9 a bit of a fight, but they rolled through the other two and will play the 0-3 UOL on October 7. Even if they manage to lose, they hold the tie-breaker over DFM with the head-to-head win. Galatasary's fate is sealed as well.

They'll most likely finish in third if DFM beats BYG. If BYG manages to win their League of Legends match, however, that puts GS, DFM, and BYG all at 2-2 with one win over another. So if DFM wins, they will finish second, GS will finish third, and BYG will finish fourth. The Unicorns of Love are officially knocked out of the League of Legends Worlds tournament, as the best they can finish is 1-3 with all of their losses handed to them by the only people they could catch up to.

