League of Legends ranked 2023 Split 2 end date revealed

With League of Legends Season 14 on the horizon, many in the community are wondering when Split 2 of the 2023 ranked season will finally be coming to an end. Riot Games has divided the ranked system of the season into two splits, with Split 2 starting earlier this year on July 19, 2023, offering players a soft reset and helping them improve their ladder climb as the year progresses.

Now, with season 14 around the corner, the ongoing Split will be coming to an end, and players just have a few weeks left before their grind for a better rank in season 14 finally comes to an end.

Player rank will completely reset in League of Legends Season 14.

When does League of Legends ranked 2023 Split 2 come to an end?

Expand Tweet

The League of Legends ranked 2023 Split 2 will be ending on January 3, 2024, and will officially be kicking off Season 14 a few days after.

While Split 2 was originally set to end in November 2023, Riot Games has pushed back the time for about a month, allowing players more time to secure a better rank in this competitive season.

Additionally, with preseason 14 going live in a couple of patches, players will also be able to try out the new changes in their ranked matches as well.

What’s coming in League of Legends Season 14?

Riot Games has a lot in store for season 14, with extensive changes in the jungle as well as neutral objectives. There will also be massive updates making their way to older items, with new items getting introduced and some of the core mythic items getting completely removed.

It will be quite interesting to see how season 14 plays out once it officially drops early next year.

Expand Tweet

New midlane champion Hwei will be one of the most complicated League of Legends champions yet

Another exciting aspect of preseason 14 will be the introduction of the new midlane champion, Hwei. He will have the highest number of unique abilities in the game, and is by far going to be one of the most complicated and hardest-to-master champions in the game yet.

Hwei is expected to release with patch 13.24 on December 6, 2023. That is also when preseason 14 is going to be kicking off.